The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Two minors who had been drinking were found after officers investigated a suspicious vehicle July 15. Both were cited and released.
• Theft from a storage container occurred overnight on July 15 in the 5000 block of Division Avenue. Over $1,000 in power tools were stolen. An officer is conducting follow-up investigation.
• Several vehicle windows were shot out by a BB gun in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive July 15. Estimated damage loss is $400. No suspects.
• A 23-year-old Mahtomedi man was arrested for DWI July 15 near Century Avenue.
• Officers responded to the 2500 block of Manitou Island on a narcotics complaint. Officers investigated the incident and arrested a 41-year-old homeless man for two outstanding warrants. The man provided a false name to police. The case has been forwarded to the city prosecutor for review.
• Theft of cash and a wedding ring was reported from a residence in the 4800 block of Otter Lake Road July 16. $3,300 loss. Possible suspect information was obtained. An officer is conducting follow-up investigation.
• Officers responded to the 2700 block of County Road E for theft of merchandise July 16. Suspects have not yet been identified.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of County Road F for theft of merchandise July 17. Investigation continues to identify the suspects.
