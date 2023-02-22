The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Money was reportedly taken out of a victim’s account in a case of fraud reported Feb. 8 in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street.
An officer took a phone call report Feb. 8 regarding a stolen vehicle, which was considered a breach of trust since the suspect had legitimate access to the vehicle in the past. The incident happened in the 2600 block of Aspen Court.
Officers took a phone call about harassment Feb. 8 in the 2100 block of Orchard Avenue. The complainant was advised.
A storage unit on Feb. 8 was reported to have been burglarized in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road. The incident occurred a couple of months prior. A boat motor and fishing gear were stolen, totaling around $1,800 in loss. No surveillance video is available, and the suspect or suspects are unknown.
Officers arrested a 25-year-old Vadnais Heights woman on an outstanding warrant Feb. 9 in the 4900 block of Highway 61. She was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center without incident.
Theft was reported Feb. 9 when a person didn’t pay for gas in the 4800 block of Highway 61.
An officer was dispatched to take a report on Feb. 9 of a burglary that occurred on the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue and involved over $1,000 worth of losses. One suspect remains unidentified.
A noise complaint was reported Feb. 9 in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue.
A noise complaint was reported Feb. 9 in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue.
A Maplewood man was arrested Feb. 9 for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 61 and Cook Avenue.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of Campanaro Lane on Feb. 9 for a 911 hang-up. Dispatch advised they could hear yelling in the background of the phone call. Officers arrived and determined there was no crime, however, the male half fled the scene. Additional investigation determined the male has a felony drugs warrant out of Isanti County. He was not located.
Officers on Feb. 10 were dispatched to an address in the 1800 block of Birch Street for a complaint of a person who might be outside the address with a gun.
A noise complaint was reported Feb. 10 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
Officers on Feb. 10 responded to the 1900 block of Buerkle Road for a disorderly incident in which a staff member was threatened with violence at a business. A description of the suspect and vehicle led officers to a 39-year-old Minneapolis man, who was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
A disorderly group of people was reported on Feb. 10 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
A Minneapolis man was arrested Feb. 11 for DWI test refusal near I-694.
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 11 to an address in the 4700 block of Centerville Road for a noise complaint.
Disorderly conduct was reported Feb. 11 in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane.
Fraud was reported Feb. 11 in the 3400 block of Ebba Street.
Theft was reported Feb. 12 in the 4400 and 4800 blocks of Highway 61.
A motorist assist that occurred Feb. 12 on the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue found the driver, a 49-year-old Maplewood man, to be impaired by alcohol. He refused to provide a breath sample and was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center on second-degree DWI charges.
A narcotics call was reported Feb. 12 in the 3700 block of Little Linden Curve.
An 18-year-old female interrupted a burglary when she arrived home Feb. 13 in the 1700 block of Cheri Court. A family member was implicated as a suspect. Cash and clothing items, totaling $12,300, were found missing.
Theft of a license plate was reported Feb. 13 in the 1400 block of Park Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported Feb. 13 in the 900 block of Wildwood Road.
Theft from a vehicle was reported Feb. 13 in the 4000 block of Highway 61.
Disorderly conduct was reported Feb. 13 near White Bear Avenue and Orchard Lane as well as near White Bear Avenue and Elm Street.
Theft was reported Feb. 14 in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road.
Officers responded to a dispute Feb. 14 in the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue. The dispute was mediated.
