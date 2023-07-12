The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Officer’s received a driving complaint of a possible drunk driver on the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue. Officers located the occupied vehicle in the 2500 block of Martin Way. The woman driver, of White Bear Township, was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She was booked at the Ramsey County LEC for 4th degree DWI charges on June 28.
Fraud/forgery was reported in the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue on June 28.
A harassment complaint was reported in the 4900 block of Woodcrest Road on June 28.
Officers responded to a burglary, 911 interference and cruelty to animal report by a past boyfriend in the 3800 block of Howard Avenue. The city prosecutor will determine if charges are applicable.
Officers investigated a violation of a protection order in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road on June 28.
Trespassing was reported in the 1700 block of Fair Oaks Drive on June 29.
Officers responded to a fraud in progress on June 29. A credit card was being used at a business in the 2600 block of County Road E and the owner of the card was en route. Officers detained a female who explained a male acquaintance setup an appointment for services over the phone, which the business confirmed. It is not clear how the credit card’s information was compromised, as the owner did not give authorization to the male suspect. Investigation is ongoing.
Illegal fireworks were reported near the 1900 block of 9th Street on June 29. The source was not located.
Graffiti damage was reported in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue at Memorial Beach on June 29.
Officers assisted the Maplewood Police Department on a traffic stop near Century Avenue and Joy Road on June 30.
A burglary was reported at a construction site in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane on June 30. Items were stolen and an investigation continues.
Officers assisted another agency with an accident hit and run that turned into an assault near Centerville Road and Highway 96 on June 30.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Willow Ave for a fireworks complaint involving juveniles on June 30. They were not located on squad arrival.
A gas drive-off was reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 in White Bear Lake on July 1. The vehicle was reported to be a blue GMC conversion van with no rear license plate.
Officers assisted with the exchange of information following a motor vehicle collision on the 1500 block of Park Street on July 1.
A two vehicle crash occurred in the intersection of Highway 61 and 4th Street on July 1. No injuries were reported. One driver was cited for failure to obey a flashing yellow arrow.
Officers assisted the White Bear Lake Fire Department with a dumpster fire near the 1800 block of Birch Street on July 1.
Officers arrested a White Bear Lake man on outstanding warrants and as a suspect in a burglary after he jumped out of a second story apartment window before being tazed in the 3500 block of Century Avenue. He was also found to be in possession of pepper spray as an ineligible person. Ramsey County Attorneys will determine if charges are applicable. The man was turned over to Washington County Sheriff deputies on July 2.
Graffiti was located in the restroom of Lakewood Hills Park in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane on July 2.
An officer took report by phone of a catalytic converter theft in the 3700 block of Dennis Lane on July 3.
Officers responded in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive for a domestic assault on July 3. An adult male was arrested.
Theft of a catalytic converter theft was reported in the 3600 block of Oak Terrace on July 3.
Disorderly conduct was reported between neighbors in the 1900 block of Eugene Street on July 3. A White Bear Lake man was arrested for his outstanding domestic assault warrants.
A motorcycle was stolen from an underground garage in the 1700 block of County Road E on July 4. It was valued at $4,500 value and recovered in St. Paul.
Officers assisted the Ramsey County Sheriff Office in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue at the County beach for a squad involved accident on July 4.
Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 2100 block of Randy Avenue on July 4.
Officers assisted the White Bear Lake Fire Department with a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the1800 block of Cedar Avenue on July 4.
