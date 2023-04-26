The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Officers responded to a report of teens harassing a tenant in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 10.
A White Bear Township woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and DWI after officers found her slumped over inside a vehicle in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane April 10.
Officers mediated a dispute in the 3300 block of Buckbee Road April 10.
Gift card fraud via text messages using religious pretenses was reported in the 4700 block of Highway 61 April 10.
A noise complaint was reported in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue April 10.
A resident in the 1800 block of Eighth Street was scammed out of $1,200 online April 11.
A wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in the attached garage of a residence in the 1800 block of Kathy Lane April 11.
A complaint of marijuana smell was reported coming from an apartment in the 1800 block of Birch Street April 11.
Criminal damage to property was reported April 11 in the 4000 block of Hazel Street.
Officers responded to an alarm sounding at a building in the 2100 block of Third Street April 11. They located broken glass, but determined no entry was made.
A man was arrested for a no-contact order violation in the 3100 block of Century Avenue April 12.
Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Highway 96 April 12.
Copper wire was stolen in the 1600 block of Ninth Street April 12.
Officers mediated a verbal disagreement in the 4900 block of Highway 61 April 13.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road April 13.
Auto parts were stolen in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 13.
Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3600 block of Auger Avenue April 13.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Skyblue Court April 14.
License plates were stolen in the 4800 block of Centerville Road April 14.
A business in the 2200 block of Fourth Street reported theft by a former employee April 14. The same suspect has been investigated for theft that occurred while working for another local business.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 2500 block of Spruce Place April 14.
A stolen vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Century Avenue April 14.
A report of a man holding a rifle in the 1800 block of Kathy Lane April 15 was actually holding a caulking gun.
Suspicious activity was reported April 15 in the 1800 block of Eighth Street, the 4800 block of Golden Ponds Lane, and the 1300 block of Highway 96; and April 16 in the 2400 block of Mayfair Avenue, the 1800 block of Buerkle Road, the 3700 block of Hoffman Road, and the 3400 block of Bellaire Avenue.
Officers responded to an assault at Doc’s Landing April 15.
A man was arrested on a warrant in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue April 15.
A license plate was stolen in the 1500 block of Park Street April 15.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue April 15.
Officers responded to a dispute in the 1800 block of County Road E April 16.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E April 17.
A Mahtomedi man who had two DWI convictions in the past 10 years was arrested for another DWI April 17 after he swerved off the road and struck several trees and a stop sign in the area of Orchard Lane and Buckbee Road.
A driver with a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop on White Bear Avenue April 17.
Officers assisted with a civil problem April 17 in the 2100 block of Roth Place.
A noise complaint was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road April 17.
Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3600 block of Century Avenue April 17. One of the parties involved was arrested for interference with a 911 call.
Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 3600 block of Cranbrook Drive April 18.
Officers responded to an argument in the 2300 block of 11th Street April 18 that started because a dog was off-leash at the park.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road April 18.
Officers responded to a neighbor dispute involving a cat in the 1900 block of Eugene Street April 18.
