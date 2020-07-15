The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A verbal dispute occurred in the 4900 block of Division Avenue June 26; parties were separated.
• Officers responded to an in-progress theft from an auto June 27 in the 2100 block of Birch Street.
• Theft of a lawnmower and trailer was reported from a business in the 1300 block of Highway 96 June 27.
• A resident in the 1900 block of Florence Street reported a neighbor for killing squirrels and dumping them in her yard as ongoing harassment.
• Theft was reported at a business in the 1400 block of Highway 96 June 27.
• A person passed bad checks at a business in the 4900 block of Long Avenue June 13. Loss totaled more than $800.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street June 27.
• A St. Paul man was cited for misdemeanor damage to property in a domestic dispute that occurred June 27 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
• A man was arrested for third-degree DWI June 27 in the 1800 block of County Road F.
• A verbal domestic incident in the 3100 block of McKnight Road was mediated by officers June 28.
• A person was evicted from a hotel room in the 4900 block of Highway 61 June 28 and later returned and was cited for trespassing.
• A Craigslist scam occurred in the 2500 block of Oak Court June 29. Loss was $2,500.
• Loose change was taken when a vehicle was rummaged through in the 3500 block of Dell Court N. June 29.
• Mail theft was reported June 29 in the 4500 block of White Bear Parkway.
• A St. Paul woman was arrested in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue June 29 for driving a stolen vehicle and on outstanding warrants.
• A violation of an order for protection occurred in the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue June 29.
• A domestic incident was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road June 30.
• Mail theft was reported June 30 in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue.
• Officers responded to a complaint of construction equipment blocking the road near Ninth Street and Johnson Avenue June 30.
• Checks were stolen from a mailbox in the 3800 block of Cranbrook Avenue June 30.
• A suspect under the influence of a narcotic caused a multiple vehicle crash near Otter Lake Road and Highway 96 June 30, then fled the scene on foot.
• A man was arrested for DWI and an illegal firearm in the 1800 block of Florence Street June 30.
• A man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at White Bear Parkway and Highway 96 July 1.
• A car window was smashed overnight and items stolen in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue July 1.
• A disturbance at a business in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road was reported July 1, and the party was asked not to return.
• Officers responded to a narcotics complaint in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue July 1.
• A man was arrested for a domestic abuse no-contact order violation in the 3900 block of Linden Street July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.