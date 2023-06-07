The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Juvenile incidents were reported in the 2100 block of Randy Avenue May 24.
Officers responded to a report of a woman sleeping in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway 96 May 24.
A vehicle was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street May 24.
Catalytic converters were reported stolen May 24 in the 3700 and 3900 block of Hoffman Road.
A resident in the 2000 block of Spruce Place was given a citation May 24 for unresolved code enforcement issues related to vehicle storage and trash on the property. A code enforcement citation was also mailed to a resident in the 1800 block of County Road E.
A woman in the 2200 block of Fifth Street withdrew $9,000 and left it for an unknown suspect to pick up May 24, which turned out to be a scam.
A vehicle was stolen May 24 in the 4000 block of Highway 61.
Officers mediated a civil dispute in the 2600 block of County Road E May 24.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested May 24 in the 4000 block of McKnight Road for possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been stolen earlier that day.
Theft from vehicles was reported May 25 in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive, the 1800 block of County Road F East, and the 2000 block of Floral Drive.
A woman in the area of Savannah Avenue and Elm Street reported a man who appeared to be nude was filming her while she went for a jog. Upon investigation, it is unknown who the man is.
Officers mediated a dispute between neighbors in the 3700 block of Dennis Lane May 25.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4800 block of Woodcrest Road May 25.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 3600 block of Cranbrook Drive May 25.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested in the 1800 block of Highway 96 May 25 for driving after his license was canceled inimical to public safety, and he was also found to have a Ramsey County warrant for the same violation.
A noise disturbance was reported in the 2400 block of Martin Way May 26.
A car stereo was stolen in the 4700 block of Centerville Road May 26.
A resident in the 3300 block of Glen Oaks Avenue was scammed out of money for concert tickets May 26.
Trespassing was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road N. May 26.
Officers mediated a dispute between the mother and father of a child in the 1900 block of Spruce Place May 26.
Officers responded to noise complaints in the 2300 block of 11th Street and the area of Glen Oaks Avenue and Sumac Ridge May 26.
A North St. Paul woman was arrested for first-degree burglary and terroristic threats after breaking into an apartment complex and threatening to assault a resident in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue May 27.
A verbal dispute with staff was reported in the 2000 block of County Road E May 27.
A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 27.
Trespassing was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. May 28.
A Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was stolen in St. Paul was recovered in the 2000 block of Fourth Street at Miller Avenue May 28. There are no suspects.
Officers responded to a report of assault in the 4700 block of Centerville Road May 28.
A bike was stolen in the 2000 block of County Road E May 28.
A North St. Paul woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at Century Avenue and County Road D May 29.
A St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at Highway 61 and Shady Lane May 29.
A “slumper” was arrested in the area of Fifth Street and Banning Avenue May 29 for controlled substance DWI, violation of controlled substances and possession of hypodermic needles.
A White Bear Lake woman was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants in the 4600 block of Murray Avenue May 30.
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Water patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash between two boats that occurred May 30 on White Bear Lake.
Officers mediated a family dispute in the 2200 block of Ronald Avenue May 30.
A resident in the 3400 block of Auger Avenue was scammed out of more than $6,000 via Facebook Messenger May 30.
Theft was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue May 30.
A noise complaint was reported in the 2500 block of Dorothy Avenue May 30.
Burglary was reported in the 3600 block of County Line Road May 30.
A juvenile was located following a report of criminal damage to property in the 3600 block of McKnight Road N. May 30.
A protection order violation was reported in the 4500 block of Lake Avenue May 31.
Officers responded to a report of a public nuisance in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue May 31.
A person was cited for endangering a dog in a vehicle in the 1400 block of Highway 96 May 31.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.