The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A traffic stop in the area of County Road E and Linden Street led to the arrest of a White Bear Lake woman for 3rd degree DWI test refusal April 28.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of Elm Street April 28.
•Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue April 28.
•An assault was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road April 28.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a canceled license at the intersection of Otter Lake Road and White Bear Parkway April 28.
•Burglary of a vehicle in an underground garage at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Centerville Road was reported April 29.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue April 29.
•Theft was reported at a business in the 1900 block of Webber Street April 29.
•A driving complaint on Centerville Road led to a traffic stop and arrest of a Lino Lakes resident for DWI April 29.
•A vehicle was stolen from an underground parking garage in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 30.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road April 30.
•Officers responded to a fight in the 2100 block of Fourth Street May 1.
•A glass storm door was damaged overnight May 1 in the 3900 block of Bellaire Avenue.
•Officers responded to a disturbance in the 3600 block of Midland Avenue May 1.
•Windows were broken at a business in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway May 1.
•License plated were stolen from a vehicle in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 1.
•Officers responded to a former roommate dispute in the 2200 block of Sixth Street May 2.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 5000 block of Division Avenue May 2.
•Officers responded to a gun-pointing incident in the area of Centerville Road and Highway 96 May 2. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is handling the assault report.
•A Gem Lake woman was arrested for DWI in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway May 2.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 2000 block of County Road F May 2.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 900 block of Wildwood Road May 3.
•Burglary of a storage locker occurred in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road May 3.
•A Maplewood man and a White Bear Lake man were arrested for outstanding warrants in the 4500 block of Centerville Road May 3.
•Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of County Road E May 3.
•Indecent exposure was reported in the 2300 block of Joy Avenue May 3.
•Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 3400 block of McKnight Road May 3.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitaker Street May 3.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2100 block of Fourth Street May 4.
•Officers investigated a protection order violation in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 4.
•Officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 61 from County Road E May 4, but did not catch the suspects.
•Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue May 6.
•Burglary at a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road was reported May 6, with loss estimated at $10,000.
•Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 6.
•Officers responding to a disorderly conduct incident in the 3100 block of Karth Road May 6 cited a man for a weapon. A White Bear Lake woman was also arrested for a misdemeanor violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
•Noise complaints were reported May 6 in the 1700 block of County Road E, the 4600 block of Otter Lake Road, and the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2400 block of Gisella Blvd. May 7.
