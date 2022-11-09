The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A Farmington man was arrested for obstruction in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 27.
•Attempted auto theft was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street Oct. 27.
•A shoplifter hit an employee and then fled in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 27.
•Theft was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Oct. 27.
•Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Roth Place Oct. 27.
•Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 27.
•An abandoned boat was recovered in the 1400 block of Birch Lake Blvd. Oct. 27.
•Online fraud was reported in the 4800 block of Sandra Lane Oct. 28.
•A citation was issued for code enforcement in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street Oct. 28 because a subject was using a camper as a dwelling.
•Fraud was reported in the 2400 block of South Shore Blvd. Oct. 28.
•Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road and the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Oct. 28.
•Officers responded to a disorderly person in the 3500 block of Rooney Place Oct. 28.
•Loitering juveniles were reported in the 2000 block of County Road E Oct. 28.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 1700 block of Highway 96 Oct. 29.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on a gross misdemeanor warrant for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Oct. 29.
•A report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Hoffman Road Oct 29 was unfounded.
•Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Oct. 29.
•Officers investigated criminal damage to property in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 30.
•Officers responded to a noise disturbance and a disorderly male in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Oct. 30.
•Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of County Road F Oct. 30.
•Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 30. A man was located in the area and told to stay away from the property.
•Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Oct. 30.
•Trespassing was reported in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue Oct. 30. A White Bear Lake man was cited for trespassing in the same area the following day.
•Officers assisted with a dispute in the 1700 block of Ninth Street Oct. 30.
•Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Willow Court Oct. 30.
•Domestic assault was reported in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 30.
•Officers responded to a disorderly man in the 2500 block of Spruce Place Oct. 30.
•Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Birch Street and Highland Avenue but were unable to locate anyone.
•A Vadnais Heights man was arrested for DWI in the 1500 block of Goose Lake Road Oct. 30.
•Golf clubs were stolen from a garage in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue Oct. 31.
•Two men were trespassed from a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 31. In a separate incident, credit cards were reported stolen later that day at the same address.
•A license plate was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 31.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 5100 block of Long Avenue Oct. 31.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault and controlled substance violations Nov. 1 in the 1700 block of Highway 96.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Nov. 1.
•A man was trespassed from a complex in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Nov. 1.
•Shoplifting was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Nov. 1.
•Fraud was reported in the 4600 block of Carolyn Lane Nov. 1.
•Officers responded to a civil issue in the 2000 block of Floral Drive Nov. 1.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 2.
•Officers responded to a civil problem in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.