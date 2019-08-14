The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A 41-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for fifth-degree assault in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Aug. 1.
• An officer took a theft from vehicle report in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Aug. 1. Approximately $375 worth of items were stolen along with $200 worth of estimated damage. No suspects have yet been charged in this investigation.
• Theft was reported in the 3200 block of McKnight Road Aug. 1.
• Officers assisted another agency with arresting a 24-year-old White Bear Lake woman in the 1800 block of Birch Street Aug. 1 on charges of felony criminal damage to property.
• Theft by swindle was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 1.
• A Spring Lake Park man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near White Bear Avenue Aug. 3. Alcohol level was 0.11.
• A 2007 maroon Ford Focus was reported stolen in the 3700 block of Midland Avenue Aug. 3.
• Theft of two garage door openers was reported in the 3800 block of Howard Avenue Aug. 3.
• A driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Fourth Street and Karen Place Aug. 4.
• A 28-year-old St. Paul driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 61 Aug. 4. Alcohol level was 0.15.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane Aug. 4.
• A 49-year-old driver was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal near Fourth Avenue and Highway 96 Aug. 4.
• A driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near County Road E and White Bear Avenue Aug. 5.
• Theft of about $400 worth of items from a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Eighth Street Aug. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Aug. 5.
• Officers located a stolen vehicle from Minneapolis in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Aug. 6. The driver was arrested and the passenger was arrested on a warrant.
• A 23-year-old driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near I-694 and White Bear Avenue Aug. 6. Alcohol level was 0.09.
• Officers were dispatched to a business in the 4800 block of Highway 61 N. for a male attempting to use a stolen prescription to obtain a schedule II drug. A 32-year-old St. Paul man was arrested on felony drug charges.
• A 40-year-old driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near I-694 and Highway 61 Aug. 7. Alcohol level was 0.11.
• A 22-year-old St. Paul driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Aug. 7.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Fourth Street Aug. 7.
• An unlocked vehicle in the 4900 block of Campbell Avenue was rifled through overnight Aug. 7. Nothing was stolen.
• About $2,000 worth of coins, hack-sacks and CDs were reported stolen from a vehicle overnight in the 1800 block of Park Street Aug. 7.
