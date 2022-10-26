The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A Maplewood man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at Buerkle Road and White Bear Avenue Oct. 12.
• Officers responded to a family dispute in the 3800 block of McKnight Road Oct 12.
• Officers mediated a disorderly conduct situation in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Oct. 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Third Street Oct. 12.
• Officers responded to an altercation in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane Oct. 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 2500 block of Mayfair Avenue Oct. 12.
• Suspicious phone calls were reported in the 2100 block of Roth Place Oct. 12.
• A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 12. Minor injuries were reported.
• A White Bear man was arrested for not having insurance and for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana following a traffic stop at White Bear Avenue and South Shore Blvd. Oct. 12.
• Officers responded to calls of suspicious activity Oct. 13 at Podvin Park, the 3500 block of McKnight Road, the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue, and the 3900 block of Linden Street.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Oct. 13.
• Theft by swindle was reported in the 3600 block of Dennis Lane Oct. 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 4800 block of Johnson Avenue Oct. 13.
•A resident in the 1900 block of 6th street reported their student was assaulted at school Oct. 13.
•Theft and fraud were reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 13.
•Officers located two juveniles out past curfew Oct. 14 in the area of County Road E and Highland Avenue.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for an outstanding disorderly conduct warrant in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Oct. 14.
•A Gem Lake man was arrested for third degree domestic assault on Summit Farm Lane, Gem Lake Oct. 14.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 2200 block of Orchard Lane Oct. 14.
•Harassment was reported in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Oct. 14.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Oct. 14.
•Officers responded to a dispute Oct. 14 between a resident in the 2600 block of Aspen Court and an adult son living at the address.
•Disorderly conduct was reported at the intersection of Orchard Lane and McKnight Road Oct. 15.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 2200 block of County Road F Oct. 15.
•Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Oct. 15.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 15.
•A person stole a bottle of vodka Oct. 15 from MGM in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue.
•A Woodbury woman was arrested for 911 interference following a domestic incident in the 1400 block of Park Street Oct. 15.
