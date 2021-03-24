The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A trailer valued at $4,000 was stolen March 8 from a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
• A garage was burglarized in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 11.
• A group of picketers was advised to stay on public property after being reported for trespassing by a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue March 11.
• Officers recovered a stolen trailer in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 11.
• Burglary was reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue March 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road March 12.
• Two women stole merchandise and fled in separate cars from a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue March 12. They are also suspects in the theft of gas on March 9.
• A suitcase forgotten near an entryway in the 3500 block of Century Avenue was stolen March 9 and the clothing was reportedly sold to Plato's Closet on March 12.
• Police investigated a series of false 9-1-1 calls made to an address in the 4800 block of Johnson Avenue March 12.
• A woman was arrested for domestic assault in the 1800 block of Birch Street March 13.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI and other criminal charges near the intersection of Highway 61 and 2nd Street March 13.
• An online scam totaling $3,850 was reported in the 2200 block of 5th Street March 13.
• A woman trying to steal cigarettes from a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue March 13 assaulted employees who tried to intervene and then fled in a 2006 Ford Taurus. Identification is pending.
• A license plate was stolen in the 2000 block of County Road F East March 13.
• Officers assisted Maplewood police officers who were being surrounded by a large group of people while taking a suspect with a weapon into custody at Maplewood Mall March 13.
• Officers responded to a violation of an order for protection in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road March 13.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in the 3800 block of Jay Lane March 13.
• A Woodbury woman was arrested for felony violation of a domestic abuse no contact order March 14 in the 2600 block of Aspen Court.
• Officers responded to a dispute in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue March 14.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Highway 61 March 15.
• Theft from auto was reported in the 3100 block of Manitou Drive March 15.
• A sick raccoon was reported in the 1200 block of Goose Lake Road, Gem Lake March 15.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for felony terroristic threats in the 31`00 block of karth Road March 15.
• A Nissan Altima that was stolen in St. Louis Park fled the scene of an accident near McKnight Road and Elm Drive March 15. The car was recovered but the driver was not identified.
• A vehicle stolen in the 3100 block of Fanum Road, Vadnais Heights, was reported to the White Bear Police March 15.
• A dispute was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 15.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4700 block of Centerville Road March 16.
• Theft from auto was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street March 16.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 1700 block of County Road E March 16.
• A violation of a protection order was reported in the 2000 block of Floral Drive March 16.
• A man was arrested for DWI after officers found him slumped over in a running vehicle in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road March 16.
• Separate incidents of harassment were reported March 17 in the 4600 block of Lake Avenue and the 4800 block of Johnson Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.