The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 2100 block of South Shore Boulevard found an open window and door Jan. 16 and realized someone had been inside their home and stolen their keys.
• Someone stole a candy machine from a store located in the 2700 block of County Road E East Jan. 16.
• An 18-year-old Hugo resident was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana in the 2200 block of County Road E Jan. 16 and was cited for that offense.
• Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Circle Drive Jan. 16. About $50 worth of items was stolen.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Centerville Road Jan. 16.
• An employee in the 3800 block of Highway 61 found the east gate lock cut Jan. 17. Staff later determined that a 2020 white GMC Sierra Denali crew-cab pickup was stolen overnight. The vehicle was recovered, and the driver was arrested by the Blaine Police Department.
• Burglary was attempted in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Jan. 17.
• A forged check was passed at a bank located in the 4600 block of Highway 61 Jan. 17.
• A vehicle was stolen from driveway in the 2200 block of Orchard Lane Jan. 17 while warming up.
• Theft of a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 17. A possible suspect was identified.
• Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Fifth Street Jan. 17.
• A 62-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near McKnight Road and Woodlynn Avenue Jan. 17. Blood alcohol level was 0.08.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Jan. 17.
• Theft was reported in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Jan. 18.
• Theft and criminal damage to property were reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan. 19. The estimated loss is $350.
• Theft was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Jan. 19. The suspect was located and cited for theft.
• A 25-year-old was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 20. He had reportedly been doing donuts and crashed into a snowbank.
• Vehicle license plates were stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan. 20. They were later recovered by Elk River police.
• A driver's side window was smashed out by an unknown object in the 2100 block of Floral Drive Jan. 20. Nothing went missing.
• A tenant in the 3100 block of McKnight Road interrupted an in-progress theft of vehicle rims or tires Jan. 21. Unknown suspects.
• Theft of a package worth about $900 was reported in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue Jan. 21.
• Theft of tools worth about $1,200 was reported in the 3600 block of Scheuneman Road Jan. 21. A possible suspect has been identified and the incident is under investigation.
• Burglary and loss of about $1,500 worth of items was reported in the 3400 block of Savannah Avenue Jan. 21.
• A warrant service attempt near the 2100 block of Randy Avenue Jan. 21 found the person in possession of methamphetamines, narcotic paraphernalia and methamphetamine production supplies; an ineligible passenger was also carrying pepper spray. Both individuals were booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center on felony charges.
• Theft of diesel fuel worth about $80 was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Jan. 22.
• A 42-year-old was arrested for domestic assault in the 4500 block of First Avenue Jan. 22.
• Officers took a counterfeit bill report over the phone in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Jan. 22.
• A 61-year-old and 40-year-old were arrested for narcotics in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.