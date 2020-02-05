The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A 61-year-old and 40-year-old were arrested for narcotics in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 23.
• A car window and door mirror were broken while the vehicle was parked in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Jan. 24.
• Use of counterfeit currency was reported in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Jan. 24. A 36-year-old Vadnais Heights resident was later located and arrested. She was found in possession of numerous fake $20 bills.
• A criminal sexual conduct investigation was opened near the 4700 block of Sandra Lane Jan. 25. One adult male is in custody and awaiting charges.
• Sometime overnight Jan. 25, someone stole two new garage door opener kits and a stepladder from a work truck parked in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being involved in a property damage accident near County Road E East and McKnight Road Jan. 25.
• A 14-year-old juvenile male from White Bear Lake was arrested for domestic assault in the 2100 block of Southwood Drive Jan. 25. He was booked into the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Theft of a purse was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 26. Loss was about $200.
• A counterfeit $20 bill was passed at a business in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Jan. 27. A suspect has been identified. Officer is conducting follow-up.
• A tenant reported theft of mail in the 4600 block of Second Avenue Jan. 27.
• Theft of a red 2010 Toyota Camry occurred in the 4500 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Jan. 27. A suspect was identified. The investigation is ongoing.
• A man was arrested for domestic abuse and false imprisonment charges in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Jan. 28.
• Theft of a license plate was reported in the 1400 block of County Road E Jan. 30.
