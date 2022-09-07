The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Two catalytic converters were reported stolen Aug. 22 in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road.
•Officers responded to a report of juveniles joy riding in a golf cart in the 2400 block of County Road F Aug. 22.
•A St. Louis Park man was arrested for violating a protection order in the 1900 block of Spruce Place Aug. 23.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 1800 block of Fourth Street Aug. 23.
•Officers responded to reports of criminal damage to property in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street and the 1700 block of Fourth Street Aug. 24.
•Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Bellaire Avenue Aug. 24.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3600 block of Highway 61 Aug. 24.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for violating a no contact order in the 1700 block of County Road E Aug. 24.
•License plates were stolen in the 2000 block of First Street Aug. 25.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Aug. 26.
•A driver reported being hit by a person in another vehicle who was confrontational Aug. 26 in the 1800 block of Birch Street. The subject was gone when police arrived and the woman declined to pursue charges since there was no damage to her vehicle.
•Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident between a couple in the 2100 block of County Road E Aug. 27.
