The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
A boat was stolen in the 2100 block of South Shore Blvd. June 1.
Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Eugene Street June 1.
A complainant in the 2400 block of County Road E reported two males are coming onto her property and taking rocks from the side and back of her building.
A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for DWI at Highway 96 and Otter Lake Road June 1.
A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for assault in the 3500 block of Century Avenue N. June 2.
Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Avenue June 2.
A resident in the 3400 block reported a man for coming to the door and asking to use the phone June 2.
Officers assisted Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputies in locating a man who was reportedly walking with an axe in the 3100 block of Fanum Road June 3.
Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 2000 block fo County Road E June 3.
Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road June 3.
A man was cited for indecent exposure after he was observed walking around nude in his front yard June 3 in the 1900 block of Webber Street.
Officers mediated a dispute near the intersection of Bloom Avenue and 4th Street June 3.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4900 block of Johnson Avenue June 3.
A man in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue was given a warning after officers assisted the fire department in extinguishing a small uncontrolled fire June 4.
A pick up truck hit a juvenile on a bike near the intersection of Stewart Avenue and 11th Street June 4.
Officers responded to a report of a disorderly man near First Avenue and Birch Lake Avenue June 4.
A vehicle was broken into and items stolen int eh 1800 block fo Cedar Avenue June 5.
Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 1900 block of Orchard Lane June 5.
A Gem Lake man was arrested for two outstanding warrants in the 3900 block of Schueneman Road June 5.
Officers responded to a weapons complaint at Hidden Hollow Park June 5.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road June 5.
Construction equipment was stolen in the 4900 block of Highway 61 June 6.
Theft was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. June 6.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for multiple charges including assault and theft in the 2100 block fo County Road E June 6.
A vehicle was stolen in the 2100 block fo Floral Drive June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.