The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A resident in the 3300 block of Willow Avenue provided gift card information over the phone to a phone scammer Dec. 11, resulting in a $1,000 loss.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2100 block of Dorothy Avenue Dec. 11.
• A scam demanding payment to Xcel Energy was reported in the 3200 block of Orchard Court.
• A vehicle was damaged and items were stolen in an attempted break-in in the 2400 block of County Road F Dec. 11.
• A man was cited for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Century Avenue and Interstate 694 Dec. 12.
• An order for protection violation was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Dec. 12.
• A Shoreview man was arrested for DWI and other offenses following a traffic stop at the intersection of Interstate 694 and McKnight Road Dec. 12.
• A suspect in a green vehicle was reported in a hit and run accident Dec. 13 at White Bear Avenue and Elm Street.
• A unidentified person shot a BB gun at several windows in the 1600 block of Birch Lake Avenue Dec. 14, resulting in over $1,000 in damage.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1700 block of 9th Street Dec. 14.
• Several packages were stolen from the lobby of a building in the 1500 block of Park Street Dec. 14.
• A purse was stolen from a vehicle in the 5000 block of Wood Avenue Dec. 14; packages were reported stolen from the same area Dec. 16.
• A vehicle was rummaged through overnight Dec. 16 in the 4900 block of Morehead Avenue.
• A vehicle was tampered with in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Dec. 16.
• A St. Paul Park man was arrested for a felony warrant in the 1800 block of County Road F Dec. 17.
• A suspect was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 17.
