The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A three car crash occurred April 15 in the 2600 block of Roth Place.
• A man whose house keys were stolen from his vehicle in North St. Paul April 15 returned to his home in the 1900 block of 9th Street and found it burglarized and is truck stolen.
• A White Bear Lake woman was cited for trespassing in the 3100 block of Century Avenue April 15.
• Unemployment benefits scams were reported in separate incidents the 2400 block of Spruce Place and the 2500 block of Sumac Ridge April 16.
• A man was arrested for domestic assault in the 1800 block of Birch Street April 16.
• A group of disorderly people were reported April 16 in the 4800 block of Morehead Avenue.
• Officers helped get a cat out of a tree in the 3600 block of Willow Lane April 17.
• A dispute over wearing a mask was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. April 17.
• Eggs were thrown at a home in the 1800 block of 6th Street April 17.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for possession of a firearm without a permit to carry, and possession of resinous marijuana April 17 on Highway 61.
• A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road April 17.
• A White Bear Lake man and a St. Paul woman were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance while arguing in a parked car in the 2300 block of Jay Lane April 18.
• Two people were arrested after they were caught cutting off a catalytic converter in the 1600 block of 9th Street April 18.
• Window at residences in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue and the 2100 block of 5th Street were shattered overnight April 18.
• Domestic assault was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road April 18.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for felony level violation of a domestic abuse no contact order in the 2600 block of Aspen Court April 19.
• Officers responded to a dispute between neighbors in the 4600 block of Burson Avenue April 19.
• A man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in the 2600 block of Riviera Drive April 19.
• Eight catalytic converters were stolen from buses overnight April 19 in the 3700 block of Highway 61, Gem Lake.
