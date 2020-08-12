The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Officers assisted in a dispute in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road July 25.
• A bicycle was stolen from McDonald's July 24.
• A man was arrested for DWI at Ramsey County Beach July 25.
• A local man was arrested for violation of a no contact order July 25 in the 1700 block of Buerkle Road.
• Theft from a car was reported in the 1600 block of 9th Street July 26.
• A vehicle parked in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue was damaged overnight July 26.
• A man refused a field sobriety test after being stopped in the 2500 block of Sumac Ridge July 26, and was booked in jail.
• A fake bill was passed in the 4600 block of Highway 61 July 26.
• A sick cat was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue July 27.
• A woman and her son were asked to leave a business in the 4700 block of Highway 61 for refusing to wear masks. She said they had medical exemptions and no charges were filed.
• A Lincoln Navigator was stolen in the 3200 block of McKnight Road July 27.
• Medication was stolen from an unlocked apartment in the 3600 block of East County Line Road July 27.
• Police investigated an altercation on the docks in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. July 27.
• Current license tabs were reported stolen from a front license plate of a Ford Explorer in the 2000 block of Birch Street July 30.
• A suspicious couple were asked to leave a parking lot in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue July 30.
• A road rage incident occurred near Highway 61 and County Road E July 30.
• Damage to property was reported in the 4700 block of Washington Square July 30.
• A man was taken into custody for a violation of an order for protection July 30 in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue.
• A vehicle was stolen from the 3800 block of Highway 61 July 31 and later found in South St. Paul.
• A credit card was used at a business in the 4800 block of Highway 61 after it was stolen from a vehicle in the 2300 block of 11th Street July 31.
• A verbal dispute was mediated by officers July 31 in the 1800 block of Birch Street.
• A Mahtomedi woman was arrested for DWI in the 3500 block of Century Avenue August 1.
• A couple stole food items from a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road August 1.
• A woman was arrested for a warrant, providing false identification, and possession of hypodermic needles in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue August 1.
• A man was arrested for DWI after parking his vehicle in the middle of a traffic lane on Otter Lake Road August 2.
• A man was captured on surveillance video stealing a light bulb in the 2200 block of Birch Street August 2.
• Burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road August 2.
• Theft was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue August 2.
• A man was arrested for a warrant in the 2500 block of Sumac Ridge August 2.
