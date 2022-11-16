The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Trespassing was reported on the 3500 block of Century Avenue and North Century Avenue Nov. 3.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Rolling View Drive Nov. 3.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2200 block of Roth Place Nov. 3.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Nov. 3.
•Theft was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E Nov. 4.
•Fraud was reported in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue Nov. 4.
•Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 4.
•A dangerous condition involving an unwanted person was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E Nov. 4.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road when missing credit cards were used in Maplewood Nov. 4. Investigation continues.
•A hit-and-run resulting in property damage was reported on McKnight Road and North/County Road E Nov. 4.
•An officer responded to a theft on the 4300 block of Centerville Road, where a catalytic converter was cut off from a vehicle Nov. 4.
•An online scam leading to monetary loss was reported on the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue Nov. 4.
•Officers were dispatched to someone yelling at an employee and making threats in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Nov. 4. The call was later changed to trespassing instead of disorderly conduct after officers were on scene.
•A Little Canada woman was arrested after failing a sobriety test during a traffic stop near County Road E and Highway 61 Nov. 4. She was later booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center on fourth-degree DWI charges.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2200 block of Roth Place Nov. 4.
•A Saint Paul resident was arrested on an outstanding felony drug warrant in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Nov. 4.
•A St. Paul resident was arrested at a traffic stop near Highway 61 and Hoffman Road Nov. 5. He was found to have a nationwide extraditable warrant out of Nebraska and was then booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
•Damage to a city park was reported in the 3700 block of Bellaire Avenue Nov. 5. The loss was estimated to be $500, and there was no suspect information.
•A catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle on the 1900 block of Webber Street sometime between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 5. There was no known suspect information.
•An officer responded to a disturbance reported in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road Nov. 5. Household items were thrown about, though no citations or arrests stemmed from the incident.
•Harassment was reported on the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Nov. 6.
•Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Nov. 6.
•Officers mediated a dispute involving disorderly conduct in the 2400 block of Jansen Avenue Nov. 6.
•Officers responded to a civil problem on the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 6.
•The odor of marijuana was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Nov. 6. Officers were unable to locate the source.
•An unidentified male took $26.90 worth of items from a business in the 4800 block of Hwy. 61 Nov. 7. Investigation continues.
•Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Nov. 7. The loss was totaled at $2,508.
•A burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 7. The loss was $1,250, and suspects are unknown.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 1900 block of Eugene Street Nov. 7. The parties were separated without arrests or citations.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Nov. 7. The loss was $30,000, and there are no suspects.
•Officers responded to a disturbance in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Nov. 8. They found an abandoned weapon and suspected narcotics. Investigation continues.
•Police received information about a hit-and-run involving injuries at the intersection of Fourth Street and Highway 61 Nov. 8.
•Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 8.
•Police received a report of shots fired near the intersection of Seventh Street and Hwy. 61 Nov. 8. It was later determined to be from a car backfiring.
•An instance of driving while intoxicated was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue Nov. 8.
•A Bloomington woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated near the 1900 block of County Road E Nov. 8.
•A vehicle theft was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Nov. 9.
•Harassment was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Nov. 9.
•Identity theft was reported in the 4900 block of Lemire Lane Nov. 9. There was no financial loss and no suspect information.
•An officer took a report of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images in the 4300 block of Whitaker Court Nov. 9.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street Nov. 9. There is no suspect information or surveillance of the incident.
