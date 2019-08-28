The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Aug. 15. It was recovered nearby Aug. 21.
• A theft that was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Aug. 15 is under investigation.
• Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Third Street Aug. 15.
• Theft of a wallet was reported in the 2200 block of Third Street Aug. 16.
• A resident reported in the police department lobby Aug. 16 that she was scammed out of $500 by the "Xcel Energy" scam. Suspects are believed to be overseas.
• A 28-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Aug. 16.
• Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. Aug. 16.
• A 23-year-old Maplewood woman was arrested for third-degree DWI near White Bear Avenue and Woodlyn Avenue Aug. 16. Alcohol level was 0.14.
• A 37-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 61 Aug. 16. He had been speeding. Alcohol level was 0.14.
• A 29-year-old was arrested for driving after revocation near Century Avenue and I-694 Aug. 17.
• A 23-year-old Eagan woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 61 Aug. 17. Alcohol level was 0.08.
• A home in the 2700 block of Sun Terrace was entered sometime overnight Aug. 17. A 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from the driveway and a purse was stolen. The total estimated theft loss is $16,282.
• A fraud loss totaling $840 was reported to the police department lobby Aug. 17.
• A garage door opener was reported stolen from a vehicle overnight Aug. 17 in the 3800 block of Oakridge Lane.
• A 32-year-old Mahtomedi man was arrested on outstanding warrants in the 3700 block of Hoffman Road Aug. 17, after fleeing officers on foot.
• A 32-year-old was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the 3900 block of Linden Avenue Aug. 18. Alcohol level was 0.08.
• A 28-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic related charges in the 1500 block of Highway 96 Aug. 18.
• A resident in the 2100 block of Dorothy Avenue fell victim to a computer virus scam Aug. 18 and lost $5,500.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from a front yard in the 3600 block of St. Regis Drive Aug. 18.
• Paraphernalia and a BB gun were found in a vehicle when it was stopped for speeding along Highway 96 Aug. 18. The parties were released.
• Unknown suspects vandalized property at Birch Lake Elementary School Aug. 19. The loss is estimated at $1,000.
• Unidentified suspects vandalized a park restroom facility in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. Aug. 19.
• Robbery was reported in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Aug. 19.
• Internet fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Fourth Street Aug. 19. The victim was scammed out of $1,620 for the purchase of a puppy. An officer is investigating.
• Mail theft was reported in the 2500 block of Oak Court Aug. 19.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Hwy 61 and Fourth Street Aug. 19. Upon investigation, one driver was found to be impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for criminal vehicular operation.
• A wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 2100 block of Roth Place Aug. 20.
• About $100 in loose change was stolen from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Roth Place Aug. 20.
• A 2018 white Honda CRV was stolen sometime overnight Aug. 20 in the 2100 block of Roth Place. The loss was $25,000. No suspects.
• A 40-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Cedar Avenue and Highland Avenue Aug. 20. Alcohol level was 0.09.
• A 38-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for driver's license violations on Cedar Avenue Aug. 21.
• Burglary was reported in the 3300 block of Buckbee Road Aug. 21.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Aug. 21.
