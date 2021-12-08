The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•In the early morning hours of Nov. 22, somebody smashed the front door or Don Julio's restaurant. The case is under investigation and there are no suspects in custody at this time.
•Damage to a vehicle and theft of items was reported in the 3800 block of Linden Avenue Nov. 24.
•An unknown vehicle drove through a rain garden causing $1,000 in damage in the 2100 block of Spruce Place.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue Nov. 24.
•A stalking incident and illegal use of a tracking device was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street Nov. 24.
•Tax fraud was reported by a complainant in the 3700 block of Big Fox Road Nov. 24.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Webber Street Nov. 24.
•Burglary and criminal damage to property were reported in the 3100 block of Glen oaks Avenue Nov. 25.
•Graffiti was reported in the 3600 block of McKnight Road Nov. 25.
•Officers responded to a fireworks complaint in the 1900 block of Garden Lane Nov. 25.
•Officers responded to a verbal dispute between roommates int eh 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Nov. 25.
•A verbal domestic incident involving an intoxicated man was reported in the 1800 block of 8th Street Nov. 25.
•A traffic stop in the 1800 block of County Road F Nov 26 led to the recovery of stolen property.
•Two vehicles were rifled through in the 2100 block of 1st Street Nov. 26. Theft from vehicles was also reported Nov. 26 in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue, the 5100 block of Wild Marsh Drive, and the 2100 block of Southwood Drive.
•A North St. Paul man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 26.
•A White Bear Lake man with three prior convictions for failure to provide insurance and multiple “failure to appears” for driving with a cancelled license was arrested after officers observed him driving past them on County Road D East Nov. 26.
•A White Bear Lake resident was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in the 1800 block of County Road F East Nov. 26.
•Property damage was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Nov. 27.
•A Maplewood man was arrested for an outstanding violation of a Harassment Restraining Order in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Nov. 27.
•Officers responded to a call from a business in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue who wanted a disorderly man trespassed Nov. 27.
•A verbal domestic incident was reported in the 1600 block of 9th Street Nov. 27.
•A stolen vehicle with a stolen license plate was recovered int eh 2000 block of County Road D Nov. 28.
•A disorderly man was trespassed from a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Nov. 28.
•Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Nov. 28.
•Officers responded to a call about goats running loose in the 1700 block of Elm Street Nov. 29.
•A plant was stolen in the 1900 block of Florence Avenue Nov. 29.
•Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Richard Avenue Nov. 30.
•Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult was reported in the 4400 block of Highway 61 Nov. 30.
•Several vehicles were broken into overnight Dec. 1 in the 1700 block of County Road E.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.