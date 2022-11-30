The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Theft was reported in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Nov. 16.
• Theft from an automobile was reported overnight in the 4900 block of Birch Lake Circle Nov. 16.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue Nov. 16.
• Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call when an anonymous complainant reported hearing an argument turn physical in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Nov. 16. One person involved agreed to leave for the night to keep the peace.
• Theft of alcohol at a loss estimated at no more than $200 was reported in the 4500 block of Buerkle Road. No suspect is identified.
• A noise complaint was made in the 2000 block of Fourth Street Nov. 18.
• Officers responded to a noise disturbance in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 18.
• A noise complaint was made in the 4900 block of Stewart Avenue Nov. 18.
• Officers responded to an attempted automobile theft in the 4000 block of White Bear Avenue Nov. 18.
• An attempted auto theft occurred overnight in the 1800 block of Birch Street Nov. 19. The loss is estimated at $500. There is no suspect information.
• A theft of 51 cans of Red Bull energy drink occurred in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Nov. 19. A 57-year-old St. Paul resident was located and cited for misdemeanor theft.
• A noise complaint was made in the 2000 block of Fifth Street Nov. 19.
• A noise complaint was made in the 2200 block of Sixth Street Nov. 19.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1300 block of Highway 96 Nov. 19.
• A Maplewood woman was arrested on a fifth-degree drug charge in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive Nov. 19. She was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
• A bike was stolen in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Nov. 19. There are no suspects, and the loss is $400.
• A theft from an automobile was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Nov. 16. The suspect or suspects are unknown.
• An employee stole approximately $3,000 from a store in the 1000 block of Highway 96 and fled before a police call was made Nov. 20. The suspect was identified, and an officer followed up on the incident.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 20. An unknown suspect was throwing water bottles at passing vehicles.
• A fight was reported in a business parking lot in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Nov. 20. The involved subjects were gone when officers arrived and couldn't be located.
• A St. Paul resident was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for fourth-degree DWI after failing a field sobriety test in the area of White Bear Avenue and I-694 Nov. 20.
• A theft was initially reported in the 2600 block of County Road E Nov. 20. However, after an investigation, officers found no loss had occurred.
• A Gem Lake resident reported being scammed out of more than $30,000 in the 1600 block of Goose Lake Road Nov. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.