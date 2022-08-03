The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive July 20.
•Harassment of a resident by a family member of a former resident was reported in the 1500 block of Goose Lake Road July 21.
•Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue July 21.
•Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of Park Street July 21.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for DWI on near Highway 61 and County Road F July 21.
•A Fridley man was arrested for two outstanding warrants following a traffic stop on Woodlyn Avenue and White Bear Avenue July 21.
•Officers responded to a disorderly woman at a business in the 900 block of Wildwood Road July 22.
•Theft was reported in the 2000 block of County Road E July 22.
•Officers looked for a suspect who had fled on foot near the intersection of Highway 96 and Otter Lake Road July 22.
•A suspect was identified in a theft incident in the 2000 block of Fifth Street July 23, but there was insufficient evidence to support charges.
•Loud music was reported in the 1700 block of Ninth Street July 23.
•Multiple credit cards were stolen from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Glen Oaks Avenue July 24. Mail theft was also reported in the area overnight.
•Violation of an order for protection was reported in the 3300 block of Willow Court July 24.
•A South St. Paul man was cited for misdemeanor theft after stealing a cell phone from the 2000 block of County Road E July 24.
•Officers mediated a domestic incident in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue July 24.
•A driver was cited for possessing a small amount of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue July 25.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2600 block fo Riviera Drive July 25.
•A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 4400 block of White Bear Parkway July 25.
•A complainant in the 1900 block of Third Street reported being scammed out of $500 July 25.
•A forgery/fraud incident was investigated July 25 in the 4700 block of Highway 61.
•Assault was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue July 25.
•Officers mediated a family dispute in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road July 26.
•Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Third Street July 26.
•Officers responded to a fight in the 3500 block of Century Avenue July 26.
•Theft was reported in the 4900 block of Georgia Lane July 27.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 3700 block of Saint Regis Drive July 27.
•Officers responded to a business in the 2600 block of Country Road E July 27 for a person who had returned to the store after being trespassed.
•A burglary was reported in the 2300 block of South Shore Blvd. July 27.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 4800 block of Division Avenue July 27.
