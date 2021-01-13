The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A pickup truck valued at $2,500 was stolen in the 4000 block of Highway 61 N. Dec. 23.
• Theft estimated at $1,000 from a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 23.
• A catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Dec. 24.
• Theft from a car parked in the 3100 block of McKnight Road occurred Dec. 24.
• A family having a loud Christmas gathering in the 3100 block of McKnight Road was advised to keep the noise down Dec. 24.
• A domestic disturbance between a man and a woman was mediated in the 3500 block of Golfview Drive Dec. 25.
• A vehicle that fled from an officer following a crash on Fourth Street Dec. 26 was later located on Birch Lake Avenue.
• An unoccupied stolen Honda was located in the 1600 block of Fourth Street Dec. 26.
• Theft from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue occurred Dec. 26.
• Burglary of a construction trailer was reported in the 1800 block of County Road F Dec. 26.
• An Apple Valley man was arrested Dec. 27 for giving an officer a false name in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway.
• A vehicle break-in was reported in the 1700 block of Orchard Lane Dec. 27.
• Officers mediated an incident at a business in the 1000 block of Highway 96 where a disorderly customer refused to leave Dec. 27.
• Two parties were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening following an accident at the intersection of County Road E and Labore Road, Gem Lake, Dec. 28. A Vadnais Heights woman was cited for failing to use due care.
• Theft of tools occurred at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 28.
• A woman was cited for tampering with a vehicle after witnesses saw her looking into cars and pulling on door handles in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 29.
• An occupied stolen vehicle was located by Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies near the intersection of Highway 61 and 10th Street Dec. 29. The vehicle fled and pursuit was terminated.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 2700 block of Spruce Place.
• Officers responded to a family dispute in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Dec. 29.
• A plow truck was stolen overnight Dec. 30 in the 1800 block of County Road F.
• A victim in the 4500 block of Lake Avenue reported losing nearly $100,000 in checking account fraud that occurred at unknown locations Dec. 30. An investigation is active.
• A neighbor reported being harassed by another neighbor in the 3400 block of White Bear Avenue Dec. 30.
• Theft by swindle was reported in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Dec. 30.
• A dispute was mediated in the 4100 block of Otter Lake Road Dec. 30.
• Burglary and theft from auto occurred in the 1400 block of Park Street Dec. 31.
• Theft at a business in the 2600 block of County Road E was reported Dec. 31.
• A vehicle fled from a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 61 and County Road F Dec. 31.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested following a welfare check that found a person hurt from a domestic situation in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Jan 1.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in a parking lot in the 4600 block of Second Avenue Jan. 1.
• A hit-and-run crash was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue.
• A man was arrested for a protection order violation in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Jan. 2 after officers responded to a 911 hang-up.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for a violation of a harassment restraining order and warrants in the 2600 block of Aspen Court following a 911 hang-up Jan. 2.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation following a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 96 and White Bear Parkway Jan. 2.
• Disorderly conduct between a father and son occurred in the 4700 block of Krech Avenue Jan. 2.
• A Maplewood man was arrested on a felony warrant for weapons possession in the 1800 block of Birch Street following a traffic stop Jan. 2. Officers also found a felony level of marijuana in his vehicle.
• A man was arrested on a felony warrant for prohibited possession of a firearm following a report of a physical dispute in the 1700 block of Fifth Street Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.