The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A resident in the 2000 block of Spruce Place reported three suspicious shadows outside his house April 25. The area was checked and no one was found.
•A checkbook was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Cedar Lane April 25. Checks were subsequently cashed in Woodbury.
•A resident in the 1100 block of Goose Lake Road in Gem Lake, reported telephone harassment from an unidentified suspect April 25.
•A narcotics complaint was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road April 25.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1000 block of Highway 96 April 25.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 2300 block of County Road E April 25.
•Harassment was reported in the 2400 block of Gisella Blvd. April 25.
•Officers assisted a Texas police department looking for a wanted person in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road April 25. The person was not located.
•Officers responded to a civil issue in the 3500 block of Emerald Drive April 25.
•Officers checked on suspicious activity in the 2200 block of Eighth Street April 25.
•Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Auger Avenue April 26.
•A vehicle reported stolen in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue was found by officers in the 3500 block of Midland Court April 26.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on three active warrants April 26 after officers found him sleeping in a vehicle in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue.
•Two St. Paul residents were arrested for stealing a catalytic converter and for drug possession April 26 in the 2500 block of Spruce Place.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4500 block of First Avenue April 26.
•Officers checked on suspicious activity in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. April 26.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 4700 block of Clark Avenue April 27.
•Fraud resulting in a loss of $6,500 was reported in the 3600 block of Auger Avenue April 27.
•A suspicious man who appeared to be putting graffiti on a sign in the 1700 block of County Road E April 27 was actually removing graffiti.
