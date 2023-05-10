The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road after a Cub Foods employee confronted a man in the bathroom April 26 and the man asked staff if they wanted “blood spilled on the bathroom floor.” The man is believed to have been camping in the parking lot of Cub Foods for 10 days or longer.
Two vehicles were rummaged through and cash and Airpods stolen in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive April 27.
A 2017 Lexus was stolen in the 4900 block of Highway 62 April 27.
Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of County Road E.
Fraud was reported in the 4800 block of Division Avenue April 27 when a bank account was hacked into and $30,000 was stolen. The bank was able to freeze the transaction in time and the funds were returned.
A burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street April 27. On April 28, a person was caught prowling among vehicles in the same area, admitted to theft and was cited.
Vandalism was reported at Podvin Park April 27.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Cranbrook Drive April 28.
A vehicle was tampered with in the 2300 block of Floral Drive April 28.
Officers responded to reports of vehicles being rummaged through April 28 in the 4000 block and the 3900 block of Bellaire Avenue, and the 1800 block and the 2500 block of County Road F. Theft of an electronic tablet from a locked vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue.
Officers assisted in trespassing a man from a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road April 28.
Officers assisted in trespassing a woman from an establishment in the 2100 block of Fourth Street April 29.
Security cameras at a business in the 4700 block of Highway 61 caught a woman picking up a flower pot and dumping the soil on the ground overnight April 29. She was identified but not charged.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Auger Avenue April 29.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for assault after he punched his father in the face in the 2600 block of Aspen Court April 29.
An unwanted man was served a no-trespass order in the 4000 block of Linden Street April 30.
Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 2400 block of Gisella Blvd. April 30.
Disorderly conduct by a bar patron was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street April 30.
Multiple mailboxes were damaged in the 3900 block of East County Line Road April 30. The vehicle was identified.
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1700 block of County Road E April 30.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Oak Lane May 1.
Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Sixth Street May 1.
Harassment was documented in the 1700 block of Commerce Court May 1.
A residential burglary was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 1.
Theft was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E May 1.
Tools were stolen in the 4000 block of Jay Lane May 1.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for violating an order for protection following a report of a disturbance in the 2100 block of County Road E East May 1.
Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road May 1.
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3700 block of Bellaire Avenue May 2.
Narcotics were reported in the 1700 block of County Road E May 2.
A noise complaint was reported in the 2400 block of Ronald Avenue May 2.
An Afton woman was arrested for DWI following an accident at White Bear Avenue and I-694 May 2.
