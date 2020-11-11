The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Mail theft was reported in the 2800 block of Sun Terrace Oct. 28.
• Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Florence Street Oct. 29.
• A White Bear Township man was arrested in the 4700 block of Highway 61 for two misdemeanor warrants and fourth degree assault on a peace officer Oct. 29.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Hill Avenue and the 1800 block of Roth Street Oct. 29.
• A dispute between residents occurred in the 1700 block of 5th Street Oct. 29.
• Items were stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 29. Another attempted theft and motor vehicle tampering were reported in the same area.
• Mail was reported stolen in the 1800 block of County Road E Oct. 29.
• Burglary was reported Oct. 29 in the 3400 block of Willow Court.
• A verbal dispute was reported in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Oct. 29.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a felony warrant in the 4500 block of Lincoln Avenue Oct. 29.
• A dog owner was cited in the 1800 block of 5th Street Oct. 29.
• A railroad dolly belonging to Minnesota Commercial Railroad was stolen in the 3800 block of Scheuneman Road Oct. 30, and recovered nearby.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for an active warrant in the area of Highway 96 and 2nd Avenue Oct. 30.
• A civil problem was reported in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road Oct. 30.
• A verbal altercation was reported in the 4900 block of Wood Avenue Oct. 31.
• Two St. Paul women were caught breaking into a garage in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 31, and were booked for third degree burglary.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Oct. 31.
• Officers responded to a driving complaint in the 3800 block of Crestwood Place Oct. 31.
• A domestic incident occurred in the 3500 block of Oak Terrace Oct. 31.
• A Vadnais Heights woman was arrested for DWI near Highway 61 and Buerkle Road Nov. 1.
• A vehicle fled from officers in the 3900 block of Linden Ave. Nov. 1. In a separate incident, a vehicle fled from officers Nov. 1 at Interstate 694 and Century Avenue.
• A portable heater was stolen in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Nov. 1.
• A vehicle window was smashed in the 3800 block of Kenny Lane Nov. 1.
• Juveniles were reported for putting items in the railroad tracks near the 1800 block of Garden Lane Nov. 1.
• Minor injuries were reported in a two vehicle crash at Stewart Avenue and 6th Street Nov. 1.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 1.
• A dog was found in the 1600 block of 4th Street Nov. 2.
• A parking complaint led officers to the recovery of a stolen utility trailer and two stolen lawnmowers in the 3400 block of Savannah Avenue Nov. 2.
• Officers mediated a dispute between neighbors in the 3700 block of Howard Avenue Nov. 2.
• A man and his friends left without paying for dinner in the 1300 block of Highway 96 Nov. 2.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street Nov. 3.
• A playhouse was reported damaged in the 3800 block of Scheuneman Road Nov. 3.
• Aggravated robbery was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Nov. 3.
• A woman stole two cartons of cigarettes in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Nov. 3.
• A Hinckley man was arrested near the 3100 block of Century Avenue for a violation of an order of protection Nov. 3.
