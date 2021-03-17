The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A theft estimated at over $1,000 was reported in the 2200 block of Orchard Lane March 5.
• A man assaulted a young woman who was perceived as line-jumping March 5 in the 1800 block of Whitaker Street.
• A theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road March 5.
• Juveniles doing tricks on BMX bikes caused damage to a bench in front of a business in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue March 5.
• A license plate was stolen from a vehicle at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 5.
• A man who received a free meal at a business in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road March 5 repeatedly called back to indicate his order was wrong and demanded a new meal. An employee reported his behavior as confrontational and requested a trespass notice to be served.
• A group was advised to quiet down in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue March 6.
• A snowmobile was stolen in the 2500 block of Lake Avenue March 6.
• A theft of an item valued at $700 was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 6.
• A Deer River woman was cited for underage drinking after traveling in the wrong lanes at White Bear Avenue and Interstate 694 March 7.
• Investigation of a suspicious vehicle led to a warrant arrest in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue March 8.
• Five vehicles and tools were stolen from a business in the 1700 block of Commerce Court March 8. Loss is estimated at $45,000.
• An attempted burglary resulting in damage was reported in the 1400 block of County Road E, Gem Lake, March 8.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1500 block of Park Street March 8.
• A vehicle was taken without permission by an acquaintance in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 8.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1600 block of 9th Street March 8.
• Officers mediated a dispute between siblings in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue March 8.
• A report of a suspicious vehicle yielded three arrests for possession of burglary tools and warrants in the 1600 block of 9th Street March 9.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported overnight March 9 in the 3300 block of Auger Avenue.
• A dispute was reported in the 4000 block of McKnight Road March 9.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 9.
• An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2000 block of Douglas Lane March 10.
