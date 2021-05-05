The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Identity fraud was reported in the 4700 block of Otter Lake Road April 22.
• A person was reported for stealing meat from a store in the 4600 block of Centerville Road April 22; the same person was suspected of passing counterfeit currency recently.
• A St. Paul woman was arrested for stealing items from a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 22.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue April 23.
• Unemployment fraud was reported in the 2200 block of Sixth Street April 23.
• Officers responded to a civil dispute over property in the 4800 block of Division Avenue April 23.
• A resident in the 1900 block of Garden Lane reported April 23 their information was used to file a fraudulent tax return.
• Fraud was reported in the 2600 block of Roth Place April 23.
• A driver's vehicle was egged in the area of Bald Eagle Avenue and Ninth Street April 23.
• Officers assisted the Ramsey County Sheriff's office April 24 in creating a perimeter around Otter Lake Elementary School in response to an alarm, where two juveniles were located inside the school.
• A verbal domestic incident was reported April 24 in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street April 24.
• A St. Paul man was arrested and booked on DWI charges near Highway 96 and Second Avenue April 24.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 4900 block of Division Avenue April 25.
• An egg was thrown at a residence in the 3600 block of Dennis Lane April 25.
• A St. Paul man was cited for fifth-degree assault following a disturbance with another driver in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 25.
• Officers responded to a civil dispute in the area of Cedar Street and Hoffman Road April 25.
• A verbal dispute was reported in the 4900 block of Division Avenue April 26.
• Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane April 26.
• Several items were stolen from vehicles parked in an underground garage in the 4700 block of Centerville Road in separate incidents April 26 and April 27.
• Identity theft was reported in the 2300 block of Lakeridge Drive April 26.
• Burglary of a home was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue April 26, but the victim refused to cooperate with police.
• Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident in the 2600 block of Riviera Drive April 27.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3600 block of White Bear Avenue April 27.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported April 27 in the 2600 block of County Road E.
• A resident in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. reported that his Mercedes SUV and a Segway were stolen from the parking garage April 28.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3800 block of Highway 61 April 28.
• A woman was admonished for passing a school bus while it was stopped at a railroad crossing on Highway 61 April 28.
• A dog in a yard broke through an invisible fence and was struck and killed by a passing vehicle in the 4600 block of Otter Lake Road April 28.
• Theft was reported at a business in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. April 28.
• Two individuals were arrested following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of County Road E April 28, one on a felony theft warrant, and one for drug possession.
• Disorderly men were reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue April 29.
