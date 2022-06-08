The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A burglary occurred at a business in the 4700 block of Banning Avenue May 23.
•Officers responded to a complaint of handmade barricades at Lilac Lane and McKnight Road May 23.
•Officers responded to reports of panhandlers in the area of Highway 61 and Highway 96 and in the 4500 block of Centerville Road May 23. No arrests were made.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 3800 block of Effress Road May 23.
•A disorderly male was cited for a trespassing violation in the 4800 block of Highway 61 May 23.
•Officers responded to a code enforcement complaint of a mannequin hung in a resident’s yard in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 24.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic situation in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road May 24.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road May 24.
•A Bayport woman was arrested for DWI in the 2100 block of Third Street May 24.
•Officers responded to a disturbance in the 4700 block of Sharon Lane May 24.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4800 block of Centerville Road May 25.
•Shoplifting was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road May 25.
•Officers responded to a report of a fawn running loose in the 4600 block of Lake Avenue May 26.
•Disorderly conduct was reported May 26 in the 1800 block of Highway 96.
•Officers responded to a vehicle accident and DWI arrest at Highway 35E and Highway 96 May 26.
•A burglary was reported in the 3700 block of Hazel Street May 26.
•A resident in the 3500 block of Willow Avenue was swindled out of $9,700 in an online scam May 26.
•Graffiti was reported in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue May 26.
•A suspect was identified in a theft reported in the 2600 block of County Road E May 26.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI in the area of White Bear Avenue and Orchard Lane May 26.
•Officers assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in an arrest in the 2600 block of Oak Drive May 27.
•A vehicle that had been left running was stolen in the 3100 block of Century Avenue May 27.
•A man and woman found in possession of a vehicle that had been stolen in St. Paul were arrested in the 1000 block of Highway 96 May 27.
•A noise disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of Midland Avenue May 27.
•A noise complaint was reported in the 2400 block of Randy Avenue May 27.
•A Rochester man was arrested for DWI and possession of a stolen firearm in the area of Highway 96 and Carolyn Lane May 28.
•A camper reported stolen in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road May 26 was located unoccupied two days later in St. Paul.
•Theft occurred at a business in the 1400 block of Highway 96 May 28.
•Officers assisted with a vehicle fire in the 1100 block of Birch Lake Blvd. May 28.
•Officers responded to a disorderly conduct situation between group home staff and a neighbor in the 4800 block of Woodcrest Road May 28.
•Officers responded to a dispute at Matoska Park May 28.
•A noise complaint was reported in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue May 28.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for third degree DWI test refusal after being stopped for driving the wrong way on Highway 61 May 29.
•A black bear was reported running through neighborhoods in the area of White Bear Avenue and County Road E May 29.
•Officers responded to a black bear found in a tree near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Clark Avenue May 29. The bear did not exhibit any signs of aggression and was left alone. Officers responded later that day to a call of juveniles harassing the bear.
•Fireworks were reported in the 2200 block of Birch Street May 29.
•An Elmore, Minnesota man was arrested violation of a protection order following an accident at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Cedar Avenue May 29.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of 12th Street May 29.
•Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Manitou Drive May 29.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road May 29.
•A White Bear Lake resident was arrested for threats of violence May 30 in the 2200 block of Randy Avenue.
•A van was stolen in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road May 30.
•A parked vehicle was damaged in the 1800 block of Whitaker Street May 30.
•Fireworks were reported int eh 2300 block of Elm Drive May 30.
•Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the 3700 block of Linden Avenue May 30.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 31.
•A man was citied for yelling profanities at workers in the 1700 block of County Road E May 31.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 31.
•Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of County Road F May 31.
•One suspect remains unidentified in an ongoing investigation of a report of terroristic threats in the 2400 block of County Road E East May 31.
•Officers responded to reports of disorderly conduct June 1 in the 4700 block of Bald Eagle Avenue, the 2200 block of Sixth Street, and the 1700 block of County Road E.
•Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Randy Avenue June 1.
•Officers responded to a welfare check in the 3100 block of Manitou Drive June 1.
