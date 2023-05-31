The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Avenue May 17.
Officers responded to a report of juveniles throwing rocks at passing vehicles at the intersection of Highway 61 and Seventh Street May 17.
Graffiti was sprayed on a building in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue May 17.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 17.
Fraud was reported in the 3900 block of Crestwood Place May 17.
A dispute was reported May 18 in the 4900 block of Stewart Avenue.
Officers documented an identity theft report in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane April 18 where fraudulent concert tickets were being sold through the victim’s Facebook account.
Officers responded to a civil problem in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 18 and were then flagged down in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue to assist in looking for a missing child. The child was located shortly after.
Officers responded to a dispute in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 18.
A fire hydrant was damaged to the tune of $50,000 in the 4000 block of Highway 61. The damage was caused in early April, and there are no suspects.
Theft from a storage locker was reported May 19 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
A bicycle was stolen in the 3600 block of Howard Avenue May 19.
Juvenile incidents were reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street May 19.
Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 5200 block of Northwest Avenue May 19.
A noise disturbance was reported at the intersection of Division and Eighth Streets May 20.
Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. May 20.
A group was asked to leave the 3400 block of Century Avenue following a noise complaint May 20.
A man was arrested for domestic assault, violation of an order for protection order, and a warrant for a previous OFP violation in the 1600 block of Ninth Street May 21.
Juveniles caused $1,000 in damage by throwing rocks at a window in the 3800 block of Highland Avenue May 21.
Officers responded to a dispute in the 1500 block of Park Street May 21.
A noise complaint was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E May 21.
Officers responded to a report of nails that were placed in the roadway in the 1100 block of Birch Lake Blvd. S. May 22.
A dispute was reported in the 3900 block of Linden Street May 22.
Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 May 22.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for 2 active warrants after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane May 23.
An elderly resident in the 4000 block of Highland Avenue was the victim of a phone scam and lost $6,800 May 23.
