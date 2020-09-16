he White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A construction company at a job site in the 1700 block of Buerkle Road reported theft of tools from a locked trailer Sept. 3.
• Theft at a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue occurred Sept. 3. Video surveillance was obtained and suspect identification is pending.
• Officers assisted the Washington County Sheriff in taking a theft suspect into custody in the 3100 block of Century Ave. Sept. 3.
• Officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 3. The driver fled on foot but was located and taken into custody.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Sept. 3.
• Flags “deemed divisive” were stolen in the 1900 block of Eugene Street Sept. 4.
• An unknown, aggressive dog was reported by a resident in the 1900 block of Clarence Street Sept. 4.
• A man was arrested for DWI at County Road E and Linden Avenue Sept. 4.
• A woman was arrested for DWI at Highway 96 and I-35E Sept. 5.
• A vehicle was stolen Sept. 5 at Fourth Street and Bloom Avenue.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3500 block of Emerald Drive Sept. 5.
• An individual was cited for trespassing at a gas station in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Sept. 5.
• A Maplewood man was arrested for violating an order of protection in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Sept. 5.
• A hit-and-run accident was reported at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Rishworth Lane Sept. 6.
• Tires were stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Park Street Sept. 6.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported Sept. 6 in the 3800 block of Hoffman Road.
• Officers found graffiti in the 1700 block of Ninth Street Sept. 6.
• A Kansas man riding a motorcycle was arrested for DWI at White Bear Avenue and Dell Street Sept. 7
• Prescription drugs were stolen from a resident in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Sept. 7.
• A vehicle was burned overnight Sept. 7 in the 4300 block of Centerville Road. Arson investigation is ongoing.
• A barking dog was reported in the 2400 block of Martin Way Sept. 7.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Christine Place Sept. 7.
• A political flag was stolen in the 1900 block of Eugene Street Sept. 8.
• A mountain bike was stolen in a burglary in an underground parking garage in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Sept. 8.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2300 block of Floral Drive Sept. 8.
• Theft occurred in the 4000 block of Cranbrook Drive Sept. 8.
• No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 96 and White Bear Parkway Sept. 8.
• A package was stolen in the 3100 block of McKnight Road N. Sept. 8.
• A man was arrested on an outstanding domestic assault warrant in the 1700 block of Third Street Sept. 9.
• A feuding couple was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Sept. 9.
• A vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 3800 block of Scheuneman Road Sept. 9.
• A motorist struck a parked car in the 2100 block of Third Street Sept. 9.
• A theft by swindle incident occurred in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Sept. 9.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue overnight Sept. 9.
• A burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street Sept. 9.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 10, and parties were separated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.