The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A man was arrested for DWI in the 2600 block of County Road E East Sept. 14.
• Theft of a UPS package was reported in the 1800 block of Kathy Lane Sept. 15.
• A motorized scooter was stolen from a garage in the 1500 block of Park Street Sept. 15.
• A woman was arrested for domestic assault in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 15.
• A White Bear Township man was caught in the act of burglary in the 4500 block of Lincoln Avenue and arrested Sept. 16.
• An unwanted man was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Sept. 16.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Dell Street Sept. 16.
• A stolen vehicle whose driver fled police on Elm Street was later found in the 1800 block of County Road E Sept. 16, but the driver was not located.
• A verbal domestic situation was mediated in the 1800 block of Webber Street Sept. 17.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3500 block of Commerce Blvd. Sept. 17 and later recovered in Eagan.
• Checks were stolen and subsequently used in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 17.
• A man was arrested for DWI near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and South Shore Blvd. Sept. 17.
• A verbal dispute was reported in the 4900 block of Wood Avenue Sept. 18.
• A catalytic converter was stolen off a car parked behind an office building in the 2400 block of County Road E Sept. 18.
• A case of water and a garage door opener were stolen from a garage in the 3500 block of Glen Oaks Court Sept. 18.
• A Stillwater man was arrested for DWI near the intersection of Highway 61 and First Street Sept. 18.
• A bike was reported stolen in the 2000 block of Fourth Street overnight Sept. 19.
• Fireworks were reported in the 1900 block of Eugene Street Sept. 20.
• A motorcycle stolen in Minneapolis was recovered in the 4600 block of Centerville Road Sept. 20.
• A tire was stolen off a vehicle in the 3900 block of Linden Street Sept. 20.
• A backpack was stolen from a business in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Sept. 20.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and on outstanding felony warrants in the 4200 block of White Bear Avenue Sept. 20.
• A drug offense was reported in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Sept. 20.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane Sept. 21, and later found and returned to the owner.
• A wallet and contents were stolen from an apartment in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 21, and a person tried to pass one of the checks at a bank in Arden Hills.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Roth Place.
• A hit-and-run accident occurred in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 21.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 2300 block of Randy Avenue Sept. 21.
• Officers assisted the Washington County Sheriff on a high-risk traffic stop coming from Hugo and possibly involving a weapon at Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue Sept. 21.
• Officers assisted Ramsey County deputies at Highway 61 and Second Street in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle taken in a burglary Sept. 22.
• Several vehicles parked in the 2200 block of Ninth Street were rummaged through overnight Sept. 22.
• A hit-and-run accident occurred near Centerville Road and Highway 96 Sept. 23.
