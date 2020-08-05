The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A cash box was stolen from a business in the 2100 block of 3rd Street July 19.
• A passerby reported a man holding an offensive sign at the corner of Highway 96 and Centerville Road July 19, but the sign was deemed within the person's First Amendment rights.
• Narcotics were reported in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue July 19.
• Disorderly conduct stemming from a neighbor dispute was reported in the 4900 block of Johnson Avenue July 20.
• Three packages were stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street July 20.
• A motorcycle fled a traffic stop at a high rate of speed at the intersection of County Road E and McKnight Road July 20. No pursuit was initiated by officers.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Hoffman Road July 20.
• A fight on a patio was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue July 21.
• A man was arrested for a domestic incident in the 4900 block of Highway 61 July 22.
• A man entered an apartment in the 3500 block of Century Avenue without consent while a tenant was sleeping July 22.
• A motorcyle was stolen in the 3900 block of Linden Street July 22.
• A man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3700 block of Linden Place July 22.
• An officer warned juveniles who were jumping off the Manitou Island bridge that they were trespassing July 23.
• Officers arrested a local man for possession of narcotics and fleeing a vehicle July 23 in the 1700 block of 4th Street.
• A Lake Elmo man was arrested for DWI at Highway 61 and 4th Street July 23.
• A a party was trespassing on boats at the docks in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue South July 24.
• Long guns were reported stolen from an unlocked garage in the 1900 block of Spruce Place July 24.
• Multiple cars were broken into at an apartment building in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road July 24. Video surveillance was obtained.
• A laptop was stolen from a vehicle overnight July 24 in the 3600 block of Auger Avenue.
• Someone damaged a garden hose in the 1800 block of Clarence Street July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.