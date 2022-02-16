The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Birch Street Feb. 4.
•A vehicle was towed in the 1800 block of Birch Street Feb. 4 for violation of a winter parking ordinance.
•Catalytic converters were stolen in the 4600 block of Otter Lake Road, the 1700 block of Fourth Street and the 1400 block of Highway 96 Feb. 4.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 2000 block of County Road E Feb. 4.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Feb. 4.
•Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Feb. 4.
•Officers responded to calls of disorderly conduct Feb. 5 in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road, 3200 block of White Bear Avenue and the 4900 block of Highway 61.
•Officers responded to a civil property dispute in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Feb. 5.
•Criminal damage to property was reported Feb. 6 in the 1200 block of Birch Lake Blvd.
•An assault was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Feb. 6.
•Officers mediated a domestic verbal incident in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue Feb. 6.
•Verbal disorderly conduct between family members was reported in the 3600 block of Auger Avenue Feb. 6.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 6.
•A person damaged property in restrooms and disturbed guests by yelling obscenities and vulgar language in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Feb. 6.
•Several vehicles were rummaged through in the 3800 block of McKnight Road Feb. 6.
•License plates were stolen Feb. 7 in the 2000 block of Fifth Street.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Feb. 8.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1900 block of Lakeaires Blvd. Feb. 8.
•A shoplifter was cited for misdemeanor theft and released in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 8.
•Officers responded to a person asking others for money in the 2600 block of County Road E East Feb. 8.
•License plates were stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street Feb. 8.
•A driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Feb. 8.
•Auto theft was attempted in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Feb. 9.
•Attempted identity theft occurred at a business in the 2600 block of County Road E Feb. 9.
•Fraud was reported Feb. 9 in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue.
•Harassment was reported in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 9.
•Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 9.
•Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of Spruce Place Feb. 9.
•Theft occurred at a business in the 1800 block of County Road F Feb. 10.
•A license plate was stolen in the 2100 block of Fifth Street Feb. 10.
•Theft from a business was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Feb. 10.
