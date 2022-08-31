The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 1500 block of Park Avenue Aug. 19.
•A woman reported being hit with an unknown object that was likely projectiles from a toy gun on Cedar Avenue Aug. 18.
•A Wisconsin man was arrested for DWI in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Aug. 19.
•Panhandlers on Highway 96 were asked to leave the area Aug. 19.
•Theft was reported int eh 4700 block of Banning Avenue Aug. 19.
•Officers responded to noise complaints Aug. 20 in the 3700 block of Auger Avenue and the 3800 block of Howard Avenue.
•A Fridley man was arrested for DWI in the 1400 block of County Road E, Gem Lake Aug. 20.
•Attempted theft of a catalytic converter was reported int eh 3600 block fo Glen Oaks Avenue Aug. 20.
•Officers responding to a report of a slumper at the intersection of Park Street and Birch lake Blvd. Aug. 20 found the male driver overdosing from a narcotic. He was transported to a hospital and charges for fifth degree controlled substance are pending.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 20.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 2000 block of County Road E Aug. 20.
•A vehicle fled a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue Aug. 21.
•Officers trespassed individuals from a business in the 2100 block of Fourth Street following a fight Aug. 21.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2600 block of County Road E Aug. 21.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3300 block of Highland Avenue Aug. 21.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Aug. 21.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Spruce Place Aug. 21.
•A motorcycle fled a traffic stop in the area of Bald Eagle Avenue and Fourth Street Aug. 21.
•A woman reported a minor injury after being bitten by a dog in the 2000 block of County Road E Aug. 22.
•Officers responded to a dispute between a father and son in the 4000 block of McKnight Road Aug. 22.
•Officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of Willow Avenue Aug. 22.
•Marijuana was found inside a mailbox in the 2000 block of Blomquist Avenue Aug. 22.
•Officers responded to disorderly conduct between a man and a woman in the 4500 block of Otter Lake Road Aug. 22.
•Burglary was reported in the 3600 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 22.
