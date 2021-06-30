The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Burglary of a residence in the 3200 block of Midland Avenue was reported June 17.
• Trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane June 17.
• Theft estimated at $1,000 was reported in the 1800 block of Elm Street June 17.
• A bicycle was stolen in the 3500 block of Century Avenue June 17.
• A Roseville man was arrested for intent to escape motor vehicle tax following a traffic stop near Highway 61 and County Road E.
• Juveniles were advised to go back to their apartment following a complaint of fireworks in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road June 17.
• Burglary and vehicle theft were reported in the 2000 block of County Road E June 17.
• An Oakdale woman fled officers in a vehicle on White Bear Avenue and was later taken into custody by North St. Paul police June 18.
• A St. Paul man was arrested on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue June 18.
• An Ely woman and a Hibbing man were arrested for narcotics in the 4500 block of Centerville Road June 18.
• Outgoing mail was stolen from a curbside mailbox in the 3800 block of Keri Ann Lane June 18.
• Officers responded to a disorderly dispute at a residence in the 4900 block of Division Avenue June 18.
• A trespassing complaint was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road June 18.
• A man with a felony warrant in the 3600 • block of Kenny Lane turned himself in June 18.
• A bike was stolen at a business in the 2100 8 block of Fourth Street June 18.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of • White Bear Avenue June 18.
• A South St. Paul man fled officers in the 4400 block of Centerville Road June 18 and was later taken into custody.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street June 18.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the1700 block of Fifth Street June 19.
• A Maplewood man was arrested for third-degree DWI in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue June 19.
• A Vadnais Heights man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI following a traffic stop on White Bear Avenue June 19.
• Officers mediated a disorderly situation in the 4900 block of Division Avenue June 19.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint in the area of Cedar Avenue and Oak Terrace June 19.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for gross misdemeanor DWI near the corner of Hazel Street and South Shore Blvd June 19.
• Dogs off leashes were reported at Lake Avenue and Seventh Street June 19.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue June 19.
• A verbal dispute was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue June 19.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation and on a felony-level, second-degree assault warrant following an altercation with a woman in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue June 20.
• Several citizens reported hearing gunshots in the area of Bellaire Avenue and Elm Drive June 20, but the source was not found.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 1800 block of County Road E June 20.
• Vehicle tampering was reported overnight June 20 in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road.
• Shots were fired in the 3500 block of Century Avenue June 20; the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a domestic situation in the 3600 block of Oak Terrace June 20.
• A Stillwater woman was arrested on two warrants in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue June 20.
• A 911 hang-up yielded a verbal domestic situation in the 4000 block of Cranbrook Drive June 20.
• A counterfeit bill was used to purchase lottery tickets and pizza in the 3100 block of Century Avenue June 21.
• Theft of cash totaling $1,300 was reported in the1600 block of Ninth Street June 21.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 1500 block of County Road E in Gem Lake June 21.
• A dog bite was reported in the 3500 block of Hilltop Lane June 21.
• A Hugo woman was arrested for DWI in the 4000 block of Highway 61 June 21.
• A noise disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street June 22.
• Fireworks were reported in the 2200 block of County Road E June 22.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane June 22.
• A welfare check led to the arrest of a Staples woman for obstruction in the area of White Bear Avenue and County Road E June 23.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Mayfair Avenue June 23.
• Ongoing harassment was reported in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue June 23.
• A business in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway reported theft June 23.
