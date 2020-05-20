The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A resident in the 3900 block of Linden Street received a scam solicitation from the 'Federal Government Grant' people May 7.
• A resident in the 3600 block of Cranbrook Drive observed a passerby stealing outgoing mail from her curbside mailbox May 7.
• Officers were requested to assist a customer paying a bill in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road May 7.
• Fraud transactions totaling $1,600 were reported in the 4600 block of Centerville Road after a woman lost her credit card at a grocery store May 8.
• Theft occurred in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue May 8.
• Officers responded to a verbal domestic on the 3300 block of Ebba Street May 8. Parties separated for the night.
• A verbal domestic incident was reported in the 2000 block of Randy Ave. May 9.
• Reports of alcohol and social distancing violations occurred in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane May 9.
• A White Bear Lake resident was arrested for violation of a no contact order and 2nd degree domestic assault in the 1900 block of Rishworth Lane May 9.
• A firearm was reported stolen in a burglary in the 1900 block of Oak Knoll Drive May 9.
• A driver was arrested for possession of narcotics in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 10.
• Terroristic threats were investigated in the 1900 block of 3rd Street May 10, and referred to the Ramsey County Attorney's office for review.
• A Bloomington man was arrested for driving after cancellation at Banning Avenue and 7th Street May 10.
• A cell phone was stolen from a business in the 1000 block of Highway 96 May 10.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 4800 block of Centerville Road May 10.
• Disorderly conduct was reported May 10 in the 2400 block of Ronald Avenue.
• Officers responding to a medical issue in the 3100 block of Century Avenue North made an arrest for DWI May 10.
