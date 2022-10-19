The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A protection order violation was reported Oct. 1 in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road.
•Theft was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Oct. 1.
•Officers were dispatched to a loud party in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Oct. 2.
•Officers responded to a fight at a bar in the 2100 block of 4th Street Oct. 2.
•Three bicycles were reported stolen in the 3600 block Hoffman Road Oct. 2.
•Officers responded to a theft in progress in the 2300 block of County Road F Oct. 3.
•Burglary of a garage was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E Oct. 3.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Cranbrook Drive Oct. 3.
•Credit cards stolen from the 1900 block of Buerkle Road were used at a nearby Target store Oct. 3.
•Officers responded to a violation of a protection order in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Oct. 3.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the area of Bald Eagle Avenue and Fourth Street Oct. 3.
•Officers responded to a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 4 for a report of a customer threatening and engaging in altercations with staff.
•A package was stolen from a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 4.
•Officers responded to a report of an employee stealing money from a business in the 1800 block of County Road F Oct. 4.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1700 block of Elm Street Oct. 5.
•Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Willow Avenue Oct. 5.
•A vehicle stolen in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Oct. 6 was later recovered in St. Paul.
•Theft and criminal damage was reported in the 4900 block of Washington Avenue Oct. 6.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 7.
•Officers responded to a report of loud juveniles in the 3500 block of Century Ave. Oct. 7.
•Officers assisted State Patrol Oct. 8 in identifying a person who was abusing state 911 dispatch.
•A St. Paul Park man was arrested for an active felony motor vehicle theft warrant following an investigative stop in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Oct. 8.
•Officers responded to a report of loud music in the 5100 block of Long Avenue Oct. 8.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 2100 block fo Orchard Lane Oct. 8.
•A Stillwater man was mailed a disorderly conduct citation following an incident in the 2000 block of County Road E Oct. 8.
•Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 2000 block of County Road E Oct. 8.
•Officers responded to a burglary in the 3500 block of Willow Avenue Oct. 9.
•Officers assisted the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office with a report of a slumper in the 5100 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Oct. 9.
•Trespassing was reported in the 5200 block of Northwest Avenue Oct. 9.
•A White Bear Lake resident was cited for disorderly conduct at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 9.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road Oct. 9.
•Officers responded to a disorderly bar patron in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 10.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Lake Avenue Oct. 10.
•Officers responded to a man pushing over trash cans in the 1800 block of Ninth Street Oct. 10.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street and the 2200 block of Birch Street Oct. 10.
•A dealership in the 3800 block of Highway 61 reported attempted auto theft Oct. 11.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for outstanding warrants following a disorderly conduct incident in the 3100 block of Karth Road Oct. 11.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in the 2000 block of Southwood Drive Oct. 11.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street Oct. 11.
