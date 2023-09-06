The White Bear Police Department reports the following selected incidents:
The White Bear Police Department reports the following selected incidents:
Theft by swindle was reported at Cub Foods on Buerkle Road Aug. 23.
A vehicle was stolen in the 1400 block of Highway 96.
A woman in the 1800 block of Birch Street reported being shoved by another resident Aug. 23, but declined to pursue charges.
Officers responded to a report of dogs being left in a kennel on Lake Avenue Aug. 24.
A suspicous man was reported Aug. 25 in the area of Otter Lake Road.
Harassment was reported in the 3200 block of Orchard Court Aug. 25.
Harrassment was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Aug. 25.
A White Bear Lake man was cited for misdemeanor theft and tampering with a vehicle after being caught on surveillance video stealing items from a vehicle Aug. 26 in the 1500 block of County Road E, Gem Lake.
Officers mediated a civil issue at a residence in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Aug. 26.
Officers responded to a dispute in the 3700 3400 block of Highland Avenue Aug. 26.
Officers mediated a dispute in the 3700 block of Little Linden Curve Aug. 26.
Officers mediated a disorderly conduct situation in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 27.
Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Aug. 27 arrested a Montgomery, Minnesota man for providing a false name to conceal a warrant for burglary in Washington County.
A Mounds View woman was arrested for fourth degree DWI on Washngton Square Aug. 27.
Officers responded to an argument between two people at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Spruce Place Aug. 27.
Officers responded to a incident in the 3600 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 27 where a White Bear Lake man threatened roommates with a samurai sword. He was safely taken into custody.
Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road Aug. 27.
Officers responded to several calls of shots fired Aug. 28 in the South White Bear area, and determined it was fireworks.
Attempted theft was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E Aug. 29.
Assault was reported in the 2800 block of County Road F Aug. 29.
