The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• An employee of a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road requested that officer remove two homeless individuals from inside the store Feb. 21.
• Officers responded to a dangerous condition call for a stalled vehicle at County Road E and VanDyke Street Feb. 21.
• An accident with injuries occurred at Lake Avenue and Portland Avenue in White Bear Township Feb. 21.
• A report of a barking dog in the 1100 block of Little Fox Lane was unfounded Feb. 21.
• A White Bear Lake man, 43, was arrested for DWI at County Road E and Labore Road in Gem Lake Feb. 21.
• Officers responded to a report of vehicles racing in the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 22. The area was checked and cleared.
• Officers responded to a verbal argument in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue Feb. 22.
• An altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend was documented Feb. 22 in the 3400 block of Century Ave.
• Narcotic paraphernalia was found in unoccupied room in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Feb. 22
• A Wyoming man, 24, was arrested for felony theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics and possession of burglary/theft tools at a business in the 3700 block of Scheuneman Road Feb. 22. All stolen items were returned to the owner.
• A traffic stop led to the arrest of a St. Paul man, 29, for fifth-degree violation of controlled substance laws on Century Avenue Feb. 22.
• Officers observed a slumper in the 2000 block of County Road E Feb. 22, and the driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A 37-year-old man was arrested without incident for DWI following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Feb. 22.
• Officers responded to a report of a dog running in the middle of the road in the area of Highland Avenue and County Road F Feb. 22. The dog was not found.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 1900 block of Elm Street Feb. 22, but no violation was observed.
• A driver was pulled over at White Bear Avenue and Elm Street and found to be under the influence of a narcotic Feb. 23.
• Theft from auto was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Feb. 23.
• A 35-year-old White Bear Lake woman was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant and cited for a driving violation in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Feb. 23.
• Officers checked the 2400 block of Elm Drive for a dog that had been reported to be running in the area Feb. 23.
• Officer's responded to a report of a “disorderly” group in the hallway in the 3500 block of Century Avenue whose members refused to depart the premises Feb. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E Feb. 24, but no charges were filed.
• A White Bear Lake resident in the 4000 block of Gisella Blvd. reported additional information stemming from a robbery that occurred in downtown Minneapolis on Feb. 21 and was referred to the Minneapolis Police Department for follow-up.
• Officers responded to a dog bite in the 2000 block of Blomquist Avenue Feb. 24.
• A theft of $10 was reported near the 3100 block of Karth Road Feb. 24.
• A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle, totaling $600 in damages in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 24.
• A Texas man, 39, was found to be passed out and impaired by alcohol in the area of Third Street and Washington Square Feb. 24.
• An injured turkey was reported in the 3100 block of Hidden Lake Point Drive Feb. 25.
• A barking dog was no longer barking upon officers’ arrival in the 1100 block of Little Fox Lane in Gem Lake Feb. 26.
• A previous hotel guest in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway fraudulently used the hotel's business account to pay a bill Feb. 26.
• A suspect wanted in connection to a home burglary in St Paul was located in his vehicle in the 3100 block of Century Ave. N. Feb. 26.
• Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Avenue for a barking dog Feb. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.