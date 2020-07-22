The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A burglary occurred in the 3500 block of Century Avenue July 1.
• A person distracted an employee at a business in the 2000 block of 4th Street by asking for directions while someone else rifled through the employee's wallet and stole credit cards, which were then used at a retail store in White Bear Lake July 2.
• Theft from auto was reported on July 2 in the 2600 block of Riviera Drive; the 3100 block of Manitou Drive; the 2100 and 2200 blocks of Birch Street; the 3200 block of McKnight Road; and the 2100 block of Roth Place.
• A burglary occurred in the 1900 block of Pine Street July 2.
• A vehicle was rifled through overnight July 2 in the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue, but nothing was believed to be stolen.
• Shoplifting occurred in the 2000 block of County Road E July 2.
• Outgoing bills were stolen in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue South July 2, and a check was recovered during the arrest of a suspect for forgery in Forest Lake.
• Officers responded to complaints of fireworks July 2-4 in the 3800 block of Highland Avenue; the 1900 block of Eugene Street; the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue; the 3900 block of Hoffman Road; the 3500 block of Century Avenue; the area of County Road F and Gisella Blvd.; the 4000 block of Jay Lane; the 3400 block of White Bear Avenue; the 4500 block of Carolyn Lane; the 3700 block of Dennis Lane; the 3400 block of Van Dyke Street; the 2400 block of Elm Drive; the 3700 block of Highland Avenue; the 2100 block of Southwood Drive; the 2000 block of Dotte Drive; the 3800 block of Kenny Lane; and the 1700 block of 3rd Street.
• Officers responded to a report of a car stolen in the 1400 block of Highway 96 July 3. The vehicle was soon recovered and a man and a woman, both from St. Paul, were arrested.
• Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue.
• A boat and trailer were stolen in the 200 block of 4th Street July 3. They were recovered a few blocks away, but several items were stolen from the boat.
• Theft occurred in the 1700 block of Linden Cove July 3.
• A domestic disturbance was reported and mediated by officers July 3 in the 3100 block of Karth Road.
• A White Bear Lake man was charged with DWI following a traffic stop at County Road E and White Bear Avenue July 4.
• Theft from auto occurred July 4 in the 3600 block of Dennis Lane.
• Noise disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue July 4.
• A vehicle was tampered with in the 3700 block of Howard Avenue July 4.
• Harassing text messages were documented in the 4700 block of Centerville Road July 4.
• Officers were called to the 1900 block of Florence Street for multiple fireworks complaints July 4. Subjects were found lightin fireworks in the roadway, and became verbally aggressive. The fireworks were confiscated and the party disbanded.
• A man was cited for misdemeanor domestic assault July 4 in the 3500 block of Auger Avenue.
• A dog bite was reported in the 4900 block of Stewart Avenue July 5.
• Theft from auto was reported July 5 in the 2200 block of Lakeaires Blvd.
• Criminal damage to property occurred in the 3700 block of Stacy Circle July 5.
• Arson was investigated in the 2500 block of Spruce Place July 5.
• Disorderly conduct was reported July 5 in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue.
• Officers mediated a dispute between sisters in the 3500 block of Century Avenue July 6.
• A $2000 plate compactor was stolen from a job site in the 4400 block of Centerville Road July 6.
• Burglary of a residence was reported in the 3600 block of Prairie Road July 6
• A man was reported for trespassing in the 2200 block of Tracy Road July 6.
• A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic assault in the 3500 block of Auger Avenue July 6.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the area of Birch Street and Linden Avenue July 6.
• A purse was stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Scheuneman Road, Gem Lake, July 6.
