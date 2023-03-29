The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Officers responding to a 911 hang-up in the 4800 block of Centerville Road March 15 recognized the man involved as having multiple warrants, including felony auto theft. He was arrested and possible order for protection violation charges against him are being reviewed.
Burglary was reported in the 3800 block of Crestwood Place March 15.
An employee at a business in the 4100 block of Highway 61 N. was captured on a security camera taking tips from a safe in a secured office March 15. The investigation is ongoing.
A dispute was reported in the 3700 block of McKnight Road.
Officers responded to a fight in the 4500 block of Centerville Road March 17.
A verbal domestic incident was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue March 17.
Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway March 17.
A complainant in the 2300 block of Lakeridge Drive reported March 17 that an SBA COVID relief loan was fraudulently taken out in his name.
A dispute was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E March 17.
A resident was arrested for DWI in the 2500 block of Dorothy Avenue after officers traced a vehicle that had been involved in an accident on Stillwater Street and Northwest Avenue to that address.
Fraud was reported in the 3400 block of Savannah Avenue March 18.
Officers responded to a family dispute in the 1800 block of Fifth Street March 19.
A report of a noise complaint March 19 in the 3500 block of Century Ave. N. evolved into the arrest of a Milwaukee man on an active felony burglary warrant. He was also arrested for a no-contact order violation, felony burglary and felony terroristic threats.
A Shoreview man was arrested for possession of controlled substances following a traffic stop near White Bear Avenue and I-694 March 19.
Officers responded to a code violation in the 1300 block of Highway 96 March 20.
A man was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Sun Terrace March 20.
A guest of a residence in the 2400 block of Gisella Blvd. was reported for stealing cash March 20.
A Cadillac that had been stolen in Fridley was recovered in the 4700 block of Bald Eagle Avenue March 20.
A vehicle that fled officers when they attempted to pull it over on White Bear Avenue for equipment violations March 21 was later located by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and found to have been stolen out of Minneapolis.
A person was arrested for violation of a no-contact order in the 4800 block of Cook Avenue March 21.
Theft was reported in the 2000 block of County Road E March 21.
Officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Fourth Street March 21.
Harassment was reported in the 2400 block of Gisella Blvd. March 21.
Officers mediated a civil issue in the 2100 block of Roth Place March 21.
