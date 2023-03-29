The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:

Officers responding to a 911 hang-up in the 4800 block of Centerville Road March 15 recognized the man involved as having multiple warrants, including felony auto theft. He was arrested and possible order for protection violation charges against him are being reviewed.

