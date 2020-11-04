The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A package stolen sometime in August was reported Oct. 22 in the 2400 block of Elm Drive.
• Officers mediated a disturbance in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 22.
• Burglary was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Oct. 22.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in the 3400 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 22.
• A man who was exhibiting unusual behavior in the 3200 block of Highway 61 Oct. 23 was arrested for three outstanding warrants and 4th degree assault after assaulting officers.
• Drug paraphernalia was recovered in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 23.
• A two vehicle accident with minor injuries occurred in the area of Highway 61 and County Road F Oct. 23.
• A car was broken into at a business in the 3800 block of Highway 61 Oct. 23.
• Officers responded to a male harassing a female in the 3800 block of Highland Avenue Oct. 23.
• A tenant/resident dispute was reported in the 1700 block of 5th Street Oct. 23.
• Theft from an auto in the 1500 block of Park Street was reported Oct. 23.
• Theft from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Fair Oaks Court was reported Oct. 23.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for felony DWI, felony damage to property, felony assault, attempt to disarm a police officer, driving with a canceled license, and open bottle Oct. 23 on Highway 96.
• A Faribault man was arrested for driving without a license in the 3100 block of Karth Road Oct. 23.
• Officers responded to a dispute in the 2100 block of 1st Street Oct 24.
• A woman was arrested for violation of an Order of Protection in the 2700 block of Spruce Place Oct. 24.
• A man who assaulted his wife in the driveway and was subdued by bystanders was arrested for domestic assault in the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue Oct. 25.
• A cell phone was stolen in the 2100 block of 4th Street Oct. 25.
• A suspicious vehicle complaint near the 3500 block of Century Avenue led to the arrest of a man in possession of a stolen vehicle and methamphetamines Oct. 25.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for an active drug warrant in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Oct. 25.
• Two vehicles rolled over on the on-ramp to Interstate 35E from Highway 96 Oct. 25. Neither driver was injured.
• A person was arrested for domestic assault in the 3200 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Oct. 26.
• Officers mediated a situation with a disorderly nurse who wouldn't stop mopping the floor in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road Oct. 26.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 2400 block of Mayfair Avenue Oct. 26.
• Theft from a vehicle in the 3500 block of McKnight Road occurred Oct. 26.
• A woman was arrested for a 5th degree controlled substance violation in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 26.
• A Forest Lake man was arrested for DWI in the area of 5th Street and Karen Place Oct. 27.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for the burglary of a detached garage in the 1100 block of Goose Lake Road, Gem Lake Oct. 27.
• A golf car was damaged after being driven into a fence in the 1400 block of County Road E, Gem Lake, Oct. 27.
• Three political yard signs were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Floral Drive Oct. 27.
• Fraudsters were reported Oct. 27 using a business address in the 4800 block of White Bear parkway as a return address for sending out fraudulent checks.
• Several vehicles were broken into in the 4400 block of White Bear Parkway Oct. 27.
• Theft of political signs was reported in the 1800 block of 6th Street Oct. 28.
• Mail theft was reported in the 2800 block of Sun Terrace Oct. 28.
• Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Florence Street Oct. 29.
• A White Bear Township man was arrested in the 4700 block of Highway 61 for two misdemeanor warrants and 4th degree assault on a peace officer Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.