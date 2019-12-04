The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A 54-year-old was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in the 4900 block of Campanaro Lane Nov. 21.
• A small amount of marijuana was recovered following a narcotics complaint in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Nov. 21.
• Tools were reported stolen from a truck sometime overnight Nov. 22 in the 4700 block of Centerville Road.
• License plates were reported stolen in the 1700 block of County Road E Nov. 22.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 N. Nov. 22.
• A residential garage in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue was burglarized sometime during the daytime hours Nov. 22; $630 loss. No suspect information.
• A 35-year-old St. Paul driver was arrested for DWI near I-694 and White Bear Avenue Nov. 23. Charges are pending test results.
• A 35-year-old White Bear Lake driver was arrested for third-degree DWI near County Road E Nov. 23. Alcohol level was 0.17. Formal charges are pending prosecutorial review.
• Cash and cards were stolen from a locker in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Nov. 23. Cards were used. No suspects.
• A theft of two packages occurred in the 4800 block of Karen Place over the past month and reported Nov. 25. A suspect was identified, but there was insufficient evidence to support charges. No arrests were made. The loss was $134.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Fifth Street Nov. 25.
• Officers observed a speeding vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 96 Nov. 24. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued citations and released.
• A theft by swindle was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Nov. 26. The victim was swindled out of $4,100.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of County Road F Nov. 26.
• A 57-year-old Vadnais Heights resident was arrested for DWI near County Road E Nov. 27.
