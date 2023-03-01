The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
A scam email requesting an Amazon gift card was reported Feb. 15 in the 4800 block of Division Avenue. The subject did not lose any money.
Theft was reported Feb. 15 in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road.
Theft was reported Feb. 15 in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue.
An officer on Feb. 16 responded to the 1900 block of Buerkle Road for a theft report. The victim described having their locker broken into and credit cards taken. Two attempts were made to make unauthorized purchases, but no loss was accrued. The suspect or suspects have not been identified.
An officer was dispatched Feb. 16 to the 2000 block of County Road E on a report of a theft involving $50 of loss. One suspect remains unidentified.
Code enforcement requested a check for unlawful street parking of vehicles Feb. 17 in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street. A citation and warning tag were issued.
Disorderly conduct was reported Feb. 17 in the 2700 block of County Road E.
Theft from a vehicle was reported Feb. 17 in the 3100 block of McKnight Road. The theft is thought to have occurred sometime earlier that week.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Feb. 17 in the 1800 block of County Road F.
A victim on Feb. 17 reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive. It was an estimated loss of at least $1,200. There are no suspects.
Officers on Feb. 17 responded to the 1900 block of County Road F for a dispute.
A noise complaint was reported Feb. 18 in the 1800 block of Fifth Street.
Theft was reported Feb. 18 in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue.
Fraud was reported Feb. 18 in the 1800 block of Spruce Court.
Officers on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 were dispatched to the 3100 block of McKnight Road in response to complaints of loud music.
Officers responded to a Feb. 19 call near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Buerkle Road. The investigation found a 20-year-old Stillwater man under the influence of alcohol. He was issued a Ramsey County eCitation for misdemeanor underage drinking and driving and released from the scene. The vehicle was parked at a nearby business.
A theft of a prescription was reported Feb. 19 in the 1000 block of Highway 96. It was a loss of $318.99. The suspect was not identified.
Disorderly conduct was reported Feb. 19 in the 1900 block of Ninth Street. The feuding parties were separated, and no citations or arrests were made.
A violation of a harassment restraining order was reported Feb. 20 in the 4900 block of Birch Lake Avenue; however, the violation was unfounded.
Identity theft was reported Feb. 20 in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue involving a fraudulent attempt to obtain a rent rebate.
Fraud was reported Feb. 18 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
Theft of construction materials was reported Feb. 21 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road. It was an estimated loss of $3,000. There is no suspect information.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Feb. 21 near the 2700 block of County Road E and the 1800 block of White Bear Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported Feb. 21 in the 1900 block of County Road F.
Harassment was reported Feb. 21 in the 3600 block of Fairlane Street.
