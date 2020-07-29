The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• An overnight burglary occurred in the 2200 block of Sixth Street July 7. Two wallets were stolen and credit cards were used in St. Paul and Minneapolis.
• Fireworks were placed in a residential mailbox in the 2000 block of Blomquist Avenue July 7.
• A backpack with items totaling $680 was stolen in the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 7.
• An overnight burglary occurred in the 2200 block of Fifth Street July 7.
• An officer responded to a report of theft in the 2200 block of Second Street July 7.
• Two 18-year-old men were arrested July 7 during a traffic stop on County Road F and found to be in possession of marijuana wax and paraphernalia.
• An unruly group was kicked out of a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue July 8.
• A check was stolen in the 2500 block of Auger Avenue July 8 and later used for a fraudulent retail purchase.
• Criminal damage to property occurred in the 2300 block of 11th Street July 8.
• Theft occurred at a business in the 4500 block of Centerville Road July 9, and a suspect was identified.
• A group of individuals loitering and believed to be causing problems were cited for trespassing in the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 9.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at White Bear Avenue and County Road E July 9.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for DWI in the on County Road F July 10.
• A verbal domestic incident was mediated by officers in the 4900 block of Johnson Avenue July 10.
• A 19-year-old driver was arrested for possession of a firearm following a traffic stop on White Bear Avenue July 11.
• Officers responded to a narcotics complaint in the 1400 block of Park Street July 11.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI in the 3100 block of Century Avenue July 12.
• A Birchwood man was arrested for threats of violence and gross misdemeanor domestic assault after shooting at a woman with a BB gun July 12.
• A man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at Sandra Lane and Fifth Street July 12.
• Windows were broken at a school in the 2600 block of County Road E July 13.
• A sick fox was reported in the 3800 block of Highland Avenue July 16.
• A landlord reported trouble evicting a tenant in the 4200 block of Old White Bear Avenue July 16.
• Burglary occurred in the 3400 block of Oak Terrace July 16, and a $1,525 loss reported.
• Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Roth Place.
• Disorderly teenagers were reported in the area of County Road F and Bellaire Avenue July 16.
• A man and a woman, both of White Bear Lake, were arrested for first-degree felony for possession of narcotics following a traffic stop on Highway 96 July 16.
• A man was caught stealing a fishing pole from a garage in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue July 17. He admitted stealing other fishing poles from the area the week before.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Florence Avenue July 17.
• A stolen vehicle was tracked by OnStar to an address in the 2300 block of Blomquist Avenue July 17. The resident claimed to have purchased it from a private owner, but it was reported stolen from a dealership in Ohio.
• A dispute between neighbors in the 2400 block of Martin Way was mediated by officers July 17.
• A woman was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault July 18 in the 2100 block of McKnight Road.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3500 block of Hilltop Street July 18.
• A loud party was reported in the 1200 block of Birch Lake Blvd. July 18.
• Officers responded to a dispute between siblings in the 3700 block of Dennis Lane July 18.
