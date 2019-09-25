The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A wallet was reported stolen sometime overnight in the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 12.
• Theft of a license plate was reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road Sept. 12.
• A bicyclist was arrested on warrants in the 4000 block of McKnight Road Sept. 12.
• An aggravated robbery was reported in the 1600 block of Ninth Street Sept. 13. It is under investigation.
• Theft of a license plate was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Sept. 13.
• Illegal dumping was reported in the 1700 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 13. Unknown suspects.
• NFL football tickets worth about $2,200 were reported stolen Sept. 13 from a vehicle parked in the 3600 block of Linden Avenue.
• A fraudulent order for a $350 cell phone was placed in a resident's name in the 3800 block of Linden Street Sept. 13.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 2500 block of Sumac Ridge Sept. 13. Criminal charges are pending review.
• A 36-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for driving after cancellation near Orchard Lane Sept. 13.
• A 24-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for second-degree DWI in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Sept. 14. Alcohol level was 0.18.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault near Ninth Street and Otter Lake Road Sept. 14.
• A robbery was reported near Mayfair Avenue and Grand Avenue Sept. 14.
• A 54-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal near Highway 96 Sept. 14.
• A scam and loss of $760 was reported in the 4900 block of Woodcrest Road Sept. 15.
• A 53-year-old driver was arrested for second-degree DWI in the 2600 block of County Road E Sept. 15. Alcohol level was 0.22.
• A company shed was reported broken into in the 4500 block of White Bear Parkway Sept. 16. The loss was $15.
• A gas-powered leaf blower worth $800 was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Pine Point Sept. 17.
• Theft of $840 worth of items from a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Sept. 17.
• A 21-year-old driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 96 and Stewart Avenue Sept. 18. Blood alcohol level was 0.11.
• A forced entry was made overnight at a business in the 2000 block of County Road E Sept. 18. Unknown if anything taken.
• Forced entry of a vacant business property was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 18. The building was secured.
• A 56-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI in the 4600 block of Highway 61 Sept. 18. Alcohol level was 0.17.
