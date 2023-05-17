The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity May 3 in the 2400 block of Oak Street and the 3700 block of Auger Avenue.
A man was cited for disorderly conduct in the 2400 block of Ronald Avenue May 3.
A subject attempted to steal items in the 1000 block of Highway 96 May 3.
A resident in the 2000 block of Birch Street reported May 3 a line of credit was opened in their name. The suspect is unknown.
A dispute was reported in the 4800 block of Division Avenue May 3.
Harassment was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 3.
Officers mediated a dispute in the 3300 block of Buckbee Road May 3.
License plates were stolen in the 1500 block of County Road E May 3.
Theft was reported May 3 in the 2100 block of County Road F and the 1800 block of Birch Street.
A person was arrested for DWI in the area of County Road E and Linden Avenue May 4.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 2100 block of County Road E and the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue May 4.
A noise disturbance was reported in the 2100 block of Eighth Street May 4.
A civil dispute was reported in the 1600 block of Ninth Street May 4.
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2500 block of Dorothy Avenue May 4.
Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Birch Street May 4.
Theft was reported May 5 in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue and the 1600 block of Buerkle Road.
Assault was reported in the 3200 block of Century Avenue May 5.
A person was cited for trespassing in the 1900 block of Birch Lake Avenue May 5.
A dispute was reported May 5 in the 1800 block of Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at a business in the 4500 block of Centerville Road May 6. A disorderly man was also reported at the same address.
Trespassing was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway May 6.
Officers investigated a suspicious incident in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue May 6.
A residential burglary was reported in the 3500 block fo Willow Avenue May 6, with loss estimated over $10,000.
Officers responded to a domestic assault incident between a father and daughter in the 4000 block of McKnight Road May 6.
A suspicious vehicle was reported May 6 in the 2100 block of Lakeaires Blvd.
Criminal damage to property was reported May 6 in the 1700 block of Ninth Street and the 2100 block of Orchard Lane.
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 7.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 2400 block of Martin Way May 7.
Harassment was reported May 7 in the 3800 block of Cranbrook Drive and the 1800 block of County Road E.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for felony attempted murder in the first degree May 7 in the 1900 block of Oak Knoll Drive. No major injuries were reported.
A vehicle was stolen from an underground garage in the 3100 block of Karth Road sometime between the fall of 2022 and May 7.
Officers mediated a disorderly conduct incident in the 4800 block of Woodcrest Road May 7.
A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3600 block of Kenny Lane May 8. It was located down the street and returned to the owner. Several vehicles were rummaged through in the same area.
A potted plant holder was stolen in the 2500 block of Sumac Ridge May 8.
A parked vehicle was damaged in the 2600 block of County Road E May 8.
Juvenile incidents were reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road May 8.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2000 and 2100 blocks of Spruce Place and the 3600 block of Van Dyke Street May 8.
Officers responded to a domestic assault in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue May 8.
Officers mediated disputes May 8 in the 3800 block of Jay Lane and the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 3500 block of Glen Oaks Avenue and the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue May 8.
Attempted blackmail was reported May 9 in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 1600 block of Ninth Street May 9.
Narcotics were reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 9.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1400 block of Highway 96 May 9.
Officers mediated a civil issue in the 3800 block of Linden Avenue May 9.
A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for DWI in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.