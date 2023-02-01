The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A dispute was reported Jan. 19 in the 2000 block of Dotte Road. The parties mutually agreed to separate.
•Identity theft was reported Jan. 19 in the 4100 block of Otter Lake Road.
•A 45-year-old was arrested Jan. 19 for driving after his license had been canceled for being inimical to public safety. The incident took place in the 2000 block of County Road E. The driver was transported to jail without incident.
•A dispute was reported Jan. 19 in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road.
•A noise complaint was reported Jan. 19 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
•A narcotics report was made Jan. 20 in the 1900 block of Webber Street.
•An officer took a harassment report Jan. 20 from the 3800 block of Karth Road.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint Jan. 21 in the 4800 block of Centerville Road. The complainant advised it had been going on for hours. The resident was advised of the noise ordinance of which he was in violation and was asked to curtail his musical disturbances for the remainder of the night.
•A noise complaint was reported Jan. 21 in the 1700 block of County Road E.
•Officers on Jan. 21 were called to an address in the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue for people refusing to leave.
•A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 21 in the 4000 block of Highway 61.
•A complainant on Jan. 21 reported theft of medications that occurred from her residence in the 4700 block of Centerville Road. The suspect or suspects are unknown.
•Theft of store items was reported Jan. 21 in the 4500 block of Centerville Road. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was placed on the suspect vehicle.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Highway 96 on Jan. 21 on a report of disorderly conduct. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.
•Officers on Jan. 21 were dispatched to the 3800 block of Hoffman Road for a noise complaint.
•Employee theft of lottery tickets was reported Jan. 23 in the 3100 block of Century Avenue. $420 worth of tickets was taken. As of press deadline, it was unknown if any winning tickets have been redeemed.
•The theft of $490 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets was reported Jan. 23 in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue. The suspect vehicle was identified and information forwarded to investigators.
•Officers on Jan. 23 warned an individual for playing loud music in the 3400 block of Century Avenue.
•Officers on Jan. 23 responded to a report of an assault that occurred in the 4800 block of Highway 61.
•Trespassing was reported Jan. 24 in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road.
•Credit card fraud was reported Jan. 24 in the 2000 block of Oak Knoll Drive.
•Harassment was reported Jan. 24 in the 3700 block of McKnight Road.
